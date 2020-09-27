Clancy and Colton Brown celebrate fall in a 100-year-old farmhouse

When Clancy and Colton Brown were house-shopping, they were drawn to a 100-year old farmhouse on a road that linked the city where she grew up (Jacksonville) with the town where he grew up (Alexandria).
The view from the front porch is of forests and fields — not too much changed, perhaps, from the days when the house was built.
The Brown's, Colton and Clancy with their Toy Poodles Minnie and Finn in their house near Alexandria. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
There is no separate dining room in the old farmhouse, so when guests come to dinner, the Browns open the drop leaf table in the hallway and pull up nearby chairs and benches. They found the antique table on Facebook Marketplace. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A unique light fixture inside the old dogtrot area of the Brown House near Alexandria. The shiplap paneling and the hardwood floors in the hallway are original to the 100-year-old farmhouse. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The 100-year-old farmhouse was updated a few years ago. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Brown's, Colton and Clancy in their house near Alexandria. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The shelves in the kitchen are made of wood salvaged from the old Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The range hood in the kitchen is made from pieces of the home’s original wooden siding. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The patio area outside the Brown House near Alexandria. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The long, wide hallway was the center of the original farmhouse, built around 1900. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Toy poodles Minnie, left, and Finn in the master bedroom. “They know how to pose for photos,” Clancy Brown said. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Renovations to the original farmhouse carved out a guest bathroom. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The kitchen was added to the back of the original farmhouse in the 1960s. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The fireplace in the living room has been updated with a coat of whitewash. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A unique light fixture casts shadows inside the old dogtrot area of the Brown House near Alexandria. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Inside the old dogtrot area of the Brown House near Alexandria. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The couple and their two toy poodles — Finn and Minnie — moved into the house in January, only a few months before the pandemic lockdown began.
Colton works in data analytics at St. Vincent’s East and also serves as a volunteer firefighter in Alexandria. Clancy teaches English at White Plains High School.
“After quarantine, I needed a change of scenery,” Clancy said. “I love fall. It’s my favorite season. I needed cozy and warm. I decided I was just going to buy all the pumpkins.”
The Browns’ house is decked out with pumpkins in just about every room, in a way that matches the understated, classic style of the house. Orange mini pumpkins fill a glass vase in the hallway. Creamy white pumpkins line up on the fireplace mantel. Silver, gold and glass pumpkins are arranged on the kitchen shelves — with one blue pumpkin as an accent.
The Browns love the history and character of their old house. The front part of the house was built around 1900. It features a long, wide hallway with rooms off to each side. After renovations by the previous owners, those rooms are now a master bedroom, master bath, guest room, guest bath and home office.
A kitchen and living room were added to the back of the house in 1964.
The house was updated without losing its centuries of character. The shiplap paneling in the hallway is original to the house. “You don’t get that with a new build,” Clancy said.
The 100-year-old hardwood floors still bear dark stains of who-knows-what spilled who-knows-when. Colton and Clancy don’t mind. “They add character — and you can’t get that back,” Clancy said.
Colton pointed out other features that were original to the house, some still in place, others creatively reused. The old farmhouse used to have three fireplaces. Two were torn down during renovations, and the bricks were used to pave a sidewalk.
The range hood in the kitchen is made from pieces of the home’s original wooden siding. The kitchen shelves are made of wood salvaged from the old Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville (where Clancy went to school).
Colton said he had come across some of the home’s original wallpaper, as well as some old Bibles and evidence that the walls had once been patched with corn cobs.
After decorating for fall, Clancy is already thinking ahead. “I think we’re going all out for Christmas,” she said. “I just want to bring joy.”