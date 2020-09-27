Backyard tailgating: Enjoying game day at home

We may be living in a “new normal,” but certain traditions continue, including the Southern weekend respite: game day tailgating.
Attendance at athletic events is limited by regulations and caution surrounding pandemic protocols.
This leads to the question: What is a diehard Alabama, Auburn or Jacksonville State fan to do when they want to support the team but cannot attend the game?
Tailgate in the backyard, of course!
Purchasing a canopy tent can add some gameday ambiance, as well as provide some protection from the sun. If you are hosting a socially-distanced tailgate with friends, each household could provide their own tent and lawn chairs to maintain an appropriate distance during the tailgate.
Purchasing a projector to show the game can cost anywhere from $100-$3,000. You will want to make sure your chosen projector can connect to the device you will use to stream the game. An outdoor screen can cost hundreds of dollars, but if you are operating on a smaller budget, a simple painter’s dropcloth affixed to the side of your house or to a tall fence can create the same effect.
One of the final touches to re-creating the gameday feel in your backyard is decorating with yard art.
Craig Miller, president of Miller Sand and Landscape Supply, has seen an uptick in yard art purchases, particularly collegiate decorations, at both his DeArmanville and Saks locations. “We’ve sold out of Alabama and Auburn signs, flags, elephant fountains and eagle yard art,” said Miller.
In addition to team-themed decorations, water features like birdbaths and fountains are also popular.
Fire pits are another highly sought-after backyard decoration, and Miller Sand and Landscape Supply plans to receive a new shipment of self-contained fire pits next week. Miller orders them from a company in England, and these firepits feature grills and special pokers for marshmallow-roasting.
When asked for tips on using fire pits, Miller advised caution and familiarity with fire codes. “It all depends on fire codes in your municipality. Of course, keep them away from trees and make sure they are the proper distance from the home. If it is not a self-contained fire pit, put down a good rock base.”
Grills and smokers are mainstays for many tailgates, and if you are tailgating at home, you have the added bonus of being able to operate out of your home kitchen, as well. Your kitchen also provides the option for a handwashing station. You may consider setting up a spot for hand sanitizer outside for convenience.
The most important recommendation for a backyard tailgate during this time is to follow the updated health guidelines from the CDC and the state.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.