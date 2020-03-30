Homeowners are stepping into the future with smart light bulbs

Remember when the most exciting thing you could do with your lights was clap twice to turn them off and on? Remember having to invest in a lava lamp if you wanted some sort of colorful light presence in your bedroom? Nowadays, when there is a smart option for almost every appliance in your house (think refrigerators with touchscreens and washers that connect to your wifi), people are modernizing their home lighting experience with the help of smart light bulbs.

These high-tech LED bulbs come in many different shapes, sizes and brands. Not only are they more energy-efficient and long-lasting, but they have special features like dimming abilities, voice control and the ability to control them away from home.

