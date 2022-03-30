You too can cultivate an indoor plant oasis with tips from Best Buds Nursery

“Plant parents” have been popping up regularly since the start of the pandemic, and a slowdown is nowhere near in sight. Though the practice of staying home more often has increased this blooming hobby, many newcomers have questions and concerns about how to jump in and care for houseplants.
Luckily, there are local plant nurseries with dedicated employees eager to help others begin their plant-growing journey.
One of those is Best Buds Nursery in Munford. It is run by Jennifer “Fer” Gay and her husband, Justin “Howie” Howard.
Spring fever is in full swing, and with that comes avid plant parents making trips to nurseries like Best Buds. With a new season upon Alabama, different plants are becoming increasingly popular.
“People are about to be getting into hanging baskets, like your ferns and million bells, petunias, that sort of thing,” Gay said.
Another popular buy over the past year has been succulents. String of dolphins, string of pearls, string of tears and fish hooks are among the most popular purchases.
Limited variety is no concern when it comes to houseplants. Elephant ears have several varieties and can grow big.
“There’s so many varieties of them,” Howard said. “A lot of people when they think of elephant ears think of it as just classic, big green elephant ears. But there are so many in nearly every color you can imagine.”
Along with elephant ears, begonias are another easy houseplant to manage that come in a variety.
When first-time buyers are exploring different houseplants, it can be a bit difficult to identify the easiest plants to take care of. But dedication and a little bit of research can help out.
Snake plants are among the easiest and coolest plants perfect for beginners.
“A lot of people like them,” Howard said. “They’re difficult to kill. So I would say for a beginner getting into houseplants, a snake plant is a good option.”
Zamioculcas zamiifolia, or “ZZ plants” are also good for beginners. Other easy starter plants include philodendrons, friendship plants and pencil cacti.
Starting off with these is a good way to avoid more difficult plants, such as the variegated string of pearls plant, which even some of the most skilled plant parents have trouble with.
“I absolutely cannot keep a variegated string of pearls alive and I do not know why,” Gay said.
Along with the difficulty this plant brings, the price is also higher and not recommended by Gay and Howard for beginners.
“If you love and get into plants, you’re going to have some that won’t make it,” Gay said. “There are times when you can do everything exactly the way you need to and they still die.”
This hobby can be extremely rewarding, and keeping up a basic care routine can lead to flourishing responses from the plants.
Testing your soil, watering but not overwatering and placing your plants in the right spot are all necessary for success.
Overwatering happens frequently, especially when it comes to succulents and cacti. A useful tip when watering them is to avoid just touching the top of the soil. Stick your finger knuckle-deep into the soil to make sure there is no remaining moisture; that’s how you’ll know whether to water or not.
“I don’t believe anybody has a black thumb,” Howard said. “I believe it comes down to the time and attention you’re willing to give your plants.”
Gay and Howard also recommend asking questions about your plants when you’re unsure of what to do and how to take proper care of them.