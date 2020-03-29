Worried? Stressed? Frustrated? In the garden, there is peace and healing

Two years ago on March 19, the city of Jacksonville got caught up in a big storm as monster tornadoes ravaged our neighborhoods, destroying homes and shaking our sense of security. We survived through the strength of our community.
We are now in the middle of a much bigger storm, a pandemic caused by the coronavirus. We have power and heat, but we cannot rely on each other. One day we were shopping and sharing hugs and handshakes; now we are social distancing and keeping ourselves healthy by avoiding others.
Finding comfort when the headlines are nothing but bad news can be very difficult. Our nerves are on edge. Stress is a constant companion.
Enter nature and a tranquil garden — a perfect place to practice social distancing. The gardener is usually a solitary figure crouched on hands and knees. Hanging out in the garden is easy and even therapeutic. I do my best relaxing when I am picking the spent heads off the pansies.
In these times, we all need “our happy place.” Gardens are happy, calm, soothing and serene. We can get as close to that beautiful flower as we want, and touch it without worrying about washing our hands.
The garden makes us healthier, physically and mentally. Since we are not as connected to each other under present conditions, gardening keeps us connected to other living things.
There are good things in the dirt. It contains a natural antidepressant called Mycobacterium vaccae. Even if you do not consider yourself a gardener, consider just playing in the dirt. Everybody has weeds!
As you go about your gardening chores, practice mindfulness (being in the present), whether pulling weeds, dead-heading blooms, planting flowers or grooming plants of old leaves. Pay attention only to the task in front of you, and let everything else just go. Those pesky weeds will suddenly seem beautiful.
The gym doors are locked. Instead, rake up last year’s leaves, add a fresh load of mulch, start a compost pile or get rid of garden debris before new growth appears. Smile at how neat it is and how much better you feel.
Get rid of frustration and anxiety by hacking a hedge or yanking out big tough weeds with a pick. Your targets will forgive you. Bet you will feel better.
Now is a good time to start on those outdoor projects you never had time to accomplish. Maybe even think of some new ones. I am reworking parts of my garden.
Worried brain cells can get lazy. Consider planning a new garden in the landscape. Research how to design a bed, and choose the best plants for that new spot.
Look at online garden sites and learn more about the fabulous world of horticulture. Pick one plant for your wish list when times are better. Offer to swap a plant with a friend; both of you will have something fresh and new.
Invite your children outside to join you. Listen to the birds. Study the new life springing up. Plan a wildflower garden and make some seed balls (check the internet for directions). Let each child pick favorite flowers.
Seeds can be ordered online or purchased locally, if you are not completely housebound. Seeds bought in bulk are not expensive. Ten cents worth of seeds can go a long way. I imagine, however, all of us know someone who saves seeds from one year to the next and would be happy to share. Facebook is a great way to stay in touch with other gardeners who may have extras.
Plant seeds in a cup and watch the young plants come up (a wonderful experiment for the kids). Consider a tomato, which can later be moved to a large pot.
Try a small vegetable garden with plants started from seeds. It will be something to be proud of and a source of fresh food, to boot.
Watch the butterflies visit the flowers, or watch the birds prepare a nest and then feed their young. Those sights will slow down a racing mind.
Enjoy the shade of a tree. Trees do remarkable things for our psyches. Just being close to a tree can make us healthier in body and spirit. As a child, I spent many a summer day in a chair under a huge pecan tree reading library books.
Take a family walk (observe social distancing if you meet anyone else out for some fresh air) and see what is growing. Pay special attention to the trees that are leafing out.
The garden is full of activity, if only we take the time to look. Begin a journal of the garden’s daily changes, recording what you observe. One day it will be a memory of how we survived the coronavirus and social distancing and being housebound. Take photos of beautiful blooms and create a scrapbook. Ask the children to sketch their favorite flowers for those scrapbooks.
We surely are in scary times. I plan to spend time in my happy place, my garden, and let the remarkable setting be my healing place. Peace will come; allow your garden to have an important role in this process.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.