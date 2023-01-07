WONDERS OF WINTER: The garden is full of magical sights this season

Welcome winter. Author Rosemary Verey wrote “A garden in winter is the absolute test of the true gardener.”
Some gardeners are holed up in the house perusing the stack of seed catalogs filling mail boxes and in boxes.
Brave gardeners are poking around in all but the most frigid weather, checking the plants’ condition in the cold and addressing problems. Early winter is still a good time to plant especially if the ground is not frozen. Plant we will! Dressed in hats, scarves, coats, and warm pants, we are digging away.
Some find winter boring and stark. Winter is, however, elegant with its own wonder.
The riot of bright colors from the summer and fall annuals and perennials is gone, allowing the bones of our gardens to take center stage. These plants define our landscapes.
In wintertime, bark, limbs and trunks stand out and catch our attention. Bare trees can be exquisite. Twisted limbs and trunks add charm to any garden, stars in the cold months. Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick (Corylus avellana ‘Contorta’, also known as contorted filbert and corkscrew filbert), with its gnarled limbs and twigs, is an eye catcher in the winter landscape.
Bark is fascinating. A dogwood’s bark resembles an elephant’s hide. The bark on a river birch is unusual — rough, peeling and distinctive. Some trees, such as the multi-season ‘Natchez’ crepe myrtle, shed their summer bark, revealing the stunning cinnamon colored bark.
The bark on a ‘Coral Bark’ maple becomes a reddish color standing out in the sea of browns and greens.
Evergreen shrubs and trees shine in the winter. From the pointed bright green holly leaves to the lace-like chartreuse foliage on cypress shrubs (‘Gold Thread’ false cypress), evergreens add not only luscious shades of green to the winter garden, they also add important texture. They are a necessity in the winter landscape.
Bright red cardinals resting on a branch among verdant foliage are a delight. Songbirds seek food and water in the winter. Provide what they need, ample fresh water and fresh food; the birds’ presence in the garden will brighten every day. Bird baths with devices to keep the water from freezing are easily available. The sound of the birds’ chirping provides the soundtrack to the garden in winter. Watching the birds gathered on the feeder brightens the gloomiest day.
Berries are the jewels of our winter gardens. As many plants hold on to their berries in the winter, the berries provide food for the birds as well as color in the garden.
Although the vines climbing our fences may have lost their leaves their twisted roots provide vertical interest.
Our summertime containers can assume a new winter role. Now they hold plants for cold temperatures filled with dwarf evergreens surrounded with cool weather annuals, pansies and snapdragons. During dry times the containers will need watering. Containers should be frost proof; terra cotta may crack and shatter.
When we think of color beds or containers in the winter season we immediately think of awesome pansies. Pansies are available in an array of colors; some have multicolored faces (blotched) and others sport faces with only one color. Pansies come in sizes too: the tiny johnny jump-ups or the mammoth majestic giants and between. Looking out the window on a cold day and seeing cheerful faces will lift the gardener’s spirits. If the spent flowers are removed, pansies bloom better and the gardener will have a satisfying garden chore for a sunny winter day.
Camellia season
A winter garden is incomplete without the fabulous flowers and lush evergreen foliage of a camellia, the state flower of Alabama.
A visit to a camellia nursery or a public garden this time of the year will wow a gardener with the immense variety of camellias. There is no way to describe the beauty of the camellia blossom: pink, red, white, yellow, multi-colored, even one with a dramatic black flower (‘Black Magic’). Every garden needs at least one or more, the more the better. They are available in different sizes making them even more desirable. Camellia sasanqua flowers begin to brighten our gardens in early fall. The camellia japonicas start to bloom in late fall to early winter. It is possible to have camellias in bloom until the last days of winter.
Camellias are an easy plant to grow. Provide the right place and they will be in the garden for years or decades. They prefer acidic, well-drained soil, and part shade conditions. Give them plenty of room as mature camellias can get very large. Camellias should not be planted deeply as that is the best way to kill them. The top of the root ball should be an inch or two above ground level.
Camellias are not the only plants to add color in the winter. The dainty bloom of the Lenten rose, an evergreen ground cover with dark green leaves, is the darling of the winter garden. Lenten roses begin to bloom in January and hold their flowers into spring. The flowers change colors over the bloom season finally producing seed heads which reseed prolifically. If you prefer lenten roses that do not reseed, there are many new cultivars on the market that are sterile.
We do not have to give up fragrance because temperatures are cold: edgeworthias with their nodding yellow blooms perfume the air. The daphnes are delightful; their sweet pink blooms are deliciously fragrant.
Having hardscaping in our gardens can become even more important in the winter when plants are dormant. A rock or gravel path, a trellis, a bench or even a sculpture can add a focal point or a note of whimsy.
Gardening manuals emphasize planting for four season interest, certainly beneficial to a winter landscape. Planting evergreen perennials is a great choice: cast iron plant, carex (sedge), rohdea and ornamental gingers are just a few that keep their foliage all winter. Some ferns even remain green for the cold months. A little judicious pruning will keep the evergreens beautiful the entire season.
Leaving seed heads on cone flowers adds visual interest as well as a treat for our feathered friends.
Prepare to prune
Winter offers an opportune time to evaluate the garden with trees and shrubs devoid of leaves. Does a tree need pruning? Does a shrub need to be moved? Does the garden need an addition, perhaps, a fabulous focal point, or does a plant need to be moved or removed?
Since we are in the dormant winter season, we can prepare to prune trees. Inspect for branches that are dead, diseased, damaged, or unsafe. Pruning a tree to maintain a certain size may mean the right plant is not in the right place. Avoid crepe murder or pollarding a crepe myrtle — pruning the limbs back to the trunk and causing ugly knobs to form on the tree. Crepe myrtles should be pruned only to allow good air circulation through the limbs.
If the gardener decides to prune a tree, it is vital to know how to do it properly. Once you cut off a limb, you can not put it back. The size of the limb will determine the correct procedure. Stand back after every cut.
Only a third of a plant should be removed at a time unless an ornamental shrub needs a rejuvenation pruning.
Prune safely; do not attempt to prune something unsafe for the gardener. Standing on a ladder holding a chainsaw over our heads is certainly a no no. Be aware of personal limitations; if the project looks too big, it probably is. Hand the job to a professional
Some shrubs such as ‘Limelight’ hydrangeas and ‘Annabelle’ hydrangeas can be pruned in late winter. Late winter is also an opportunity to prune ‘Knock Out’ roses. It is important to be aware of a plant’s bloom cycle in order not to remove the coming season’s blooms. Be familiar with the May rule before heading out to prune. If a shrub blooms before May, prune after May. If it blooms after May, prune before May. There are exceptions. Research on ACES.EDU (the Alabama Extension System) to know which and when to prune.
Spring is coming
Watching for signs of spring is a satisfying activity. Search for crocuses to start poking their heads out.
Pick branches from early blooming plants (ornamental quince or forsythia) and force them into bloom.
The weeds have not stopped growing because it is cold. Winter weeds can be a challenge. They can quickly take over a color bed of pansies. They appear anywhere and spread quickly. A nice winter day is a perfect time to remove these pests. There is a lot of satisfaction in a bucket of weeds.
Winter is an excellent time to scout bare plants for diseases and insects. After identifying the problem, and deciding how bad the problem is, the gardener can choose the best solution for the plant and the environment.
It will be time to cut back grasses such as liriope before they begin to put out spring growth.
If tools have not been cleaned and sharpened lately, winter is the perfect time to prepare for the spring busy season. Take inventory of a tool chest to see what might need to be replaced. If your budget can handle it, consider replacing gas driven tools with battery operated ones — they’re much better for the environment and the gardener. It can take months for an ordered lawnmower to arrive.
It may sound boring but cleaning pots provides a head start on spring.
Take items like lawnmowers, weed eaters or pole saws needing servicing to the shop during the winter before the spring rush hits.
Plan your vegetable garden remembering that many crops may need to be rotated. Start preparing your area by cleaning up weeds and old debris left from last summer.
There are also some crops that may be planted during the cold months. Check with ACES.EDU for a list.
Seed catalogs are arriving by the dozens. They are a pleasure. Order early while there is a good selection, choosing plants to perform well in your climate and site conditions. Seeds can be started in winter in the house, purchasing all the necessary supplies online. Consult the package for dates to germination and make a decision as to when to plant the seeds to be ready to transplant. To get your first choice, early winter is an ideal time to order vegetables online. Many garden sites encourage that practice.
Mulch your garden. Mulch is vital to healthy plants; add about two to three inches of mulch making sure that the mulch does not rest against the trunk of the plant.
There is a new movement to have a “messy garden,” to leave the majority of debris and leaves on the ground providing winter shelter for insects, or birds who need the plant material to survive the winter months. If you do not want to have a “messy garden” all over your landscape, leave a place for the beneficial insects to hide during the cold. Sweep the leaves off the grass and places where they might make walking slippery.
Remove any debris remaining in the vegetable garden. Lighten the leaf piles where delicate spring ephemerals will come up.
Watering is key
Plants need water to survive. According to Clemson University Extension, “With adequate rainfall, established plants ... typically need little or no supplemental irrigation in winter.
Exceptions to this rule include newly planted trees and shrubs, plants in containers in periods of unusually dry winter weather ... The developing root systems of newly planted shrubs cannot access the same soil volume for moisture as established plants.” Use the finger stick method (stick finger into the ground to determine if soil is moist or dry). If the soil is dry, water.
Remember the house plants. Check for insects and disease. One sick plant can infect a room full of plants. A bath to remove dust is good for the plants.
It is never too late for a soil test and to follow recommendations.
“No winter wind shall chill my gardening heart.” — Blake Schreck
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.