White brights : White flowers bring a special shine to a garden

White flowers provide a sparkle of light in a shade garden. They can brighten the darkest corners.
White blooms not only lighten a shady space, they also glow in the sunlight.
At night, white blooms bring a special shine to a landscape. An evening garden is a solace from the day’s stresses, a place of calm and a source of food for the pollinators that come out after dark.
My dog has a strange schedule. At precisely 4 a.m., she wakes me up with a quick bark to signal that it is time to go out. During those dark early morning strolls, I appreciate the gifts of the night white bloomers. They keep me company and light the way as I walk.
For artists, the color white represents an absence of color. On the color wheel (a tool to help individuals use color), white does not appear as a primary color or even a secondary color. Rather, white can be mixed with any color on the wheel to create a tint.
White calls up the images of a yard covered with a layer of snow, a cloud, a doctor’s jacket, a bridal gown, a bouquet of white roses, a white knight on his horse, Snow White, a churn of homemade vanilla ice cream, an immaculate room, a dove, a white ceiling I stare at on a sleepless night, a glass of cold milk.
The movie “White Christmas” is my ultimate association for the color white. The falling snowflakes of the final scene can convince anyone of the power of this color in the environment.
In the Jewish faith, all the cloths in the sanctuary are changed for the High Holy Days (the beginning of the Jewish New Year) from their traditional color to white. White represents purity. The white mantles are a sign of our yearly opportunity to start the new year with a clean slate.
We associate the color white with purity, innocence, new beginnings, cleanliness and neatness. Yet, some see white as stark, sterile and boring.
We acknowledge both viewpoints.
Perhaps, the neutrality of the color white allows it to blend perfectly with flowers of every color. The white flowers become an exclamation point. A garden with nothing but white flowers (and their foliage) is stunning.
White is the ultimate color for majestic flowers. Although it may not have the same drama as red, it has its own glamour. White mixed with silvery or grey foliage is even more interesting.
The only issue that the gardener may find with white blossoms is that they may not end well. White petals turn an ugly shade of brown as they make their exit. I simply remove the discolored flowers.
Years ago, we had a freeze the night before Easter. The azaleas were in full bloom. The flowers turned to mush, a sad sight in the middle of spring. I groomed the bushes with a rake and a broom to remove what I no longer liked.
