Today’s wallpaper can bring a pop of color to a room

To the joy of some and horror of others, wallpaper is back in style!
Scott Skinner, owner and interior designer of STS Decorating & Design, acknowledges the stigma surrounding the use of wallpaper but says that in the right situation, wallpaper can be the most joyful element in a design project.
“Even though paint is still the most popular wall covering, when you have a lot of running walls in a home or building, it is good to break it up sometimes,” Skinner said. “Wallpaper can be a diversity element in design and a great contrast with paint.”
One of Skinner’s favorite places to use wallpaper in is a powder room.
“A powder room is generally a small space, but wallpaper can create a huge impact,” he said.
Not just for walls
Skinner has also been ahead of the trend of using wallpaper on the ceiling.
“It has always been a classic style, and while I have used it in this way a few times in the past, it seems to be a hot new trend in the decorating world,” said Skinner.
He also suggests using wallpaper in the backs of bookcases or the flat part of a shaker panel door, which he has done in a nursery to bring in some color and pattern.
Skinner says a little wallpaper can go a long way to make a statement, but advises considering the furniture scale of a room. Another thing to consider when using very colorful wallpaper is the amount of natural light as opposed to bulb lighting.
New patterns, colors
Wallpaper styles vary from classic damask or stripe to the boldest in abstract and whimsical. Current wallpaper style trends are geometrics, large-scale abstracts and vintage floral. Color tones include corals, terra cotta, sage green, red and gold tones. The most classic wallpaper is grasscloth, which never goes out of style and comes in a variety of colors.
“I’ve used a classic brown to a navy color. It all depends where you might need a ‘wow’ moment. Wallpaper also makes for a great accent wall and can reflect the homeowner’s personality,” Skinner said.
Removable wallpaper
One of the current trends in wallpaper is removable wallpaper. Removable wallpaper is great for children and others whose styles change frequently.
“Removable wallpapers come in many fun and urban prints and are very cost efficient. You will still need to trim removable papers, and some are even washable. They tend to be less durable and not as strong as a classic pasted paper back,” Skinner said.
Once you have selected the wallpaper you want to use, Skinner emphasizes the importance of correct preparation.
“Back in the day when it seemed to be going up every hour or so, prep wasn’t necessarily at the top of the list. This is why removing wallpaper can become hard and tedious,” Skinner explained. “If installed correctly and with a great backing, it will last many years and, when it’s time to retire, be easier to take down.”
Skinner encourages people to embrace using wallpaper to complement certain rooms.
“Don’t let wallpaper be your enemy. There are many sources online, and most of the time, for a small fee you can order a sample. Think of wallpaper like art; there is something for everyone’s taste, from the most traditional to fun and creative. A classic wallpaper never goes out of style.”
Faith Dorn has not had wallpaper in her house in over 20 years but is beginning to reconsider. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.