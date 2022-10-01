Tips for cultivating a bee-friendly garden

Endangered bees and other invertebrates (those lacking a spinal column) celebrated on May 31, 2022, as California’s Third District Court of Appeals ruled that the California Endangered Species Act protected them. This act includes four endangered bumble bees as well as other endangered insects. The Act further provided protection for some endangered plants and animals, as well as the means to make sure these species will not become extinct.
Over eighty percent of all plants require an animal pollinator, usually an insect, to reproduce. One third of food production depends on pollinators and seventy-five percent of all fruits and vegetables produce more products when visited by pollinators. In California’s case, protecting the bee helps protect the state’s farming industry.
Vegetable crops and ornamental plants all over this county depend on pollinators. Pollinators seek nectar and pollen in each plant they visit and carry the products to the next plant allowing that plant to reproduce.
Much has been written lately about the importance of bees to our lives and the food chain. It is commonly known that one out of every three bites of food we eat comes from a crop pollinated by bees. Bees are critical to our world.
Domesticated honey bees and many native bee species are declining. They are under threat from habitat loss, pests, pesticides and climate change. As gardeners,we can make choices to help our bees flourish. We choose the plants, how to handle pests and the chemicals we use. We must make the right decisions for the sake of these wonderful insects. With the help of the following tips from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, we can all become bee-friendly. It is easy — just think like a bee.
• Choose flowers not only beautiful to you but also to the bee
• Include flowers with attractive color patterns and fragrances that are also easy to maintain.
• Bright colors are important: think blue, yellow, purple, pink, violet and white. Some research says bees cannot see red and it looks black; however, I have seen bees gathered on my red flowers.
• Choose blooms where pollen is easily released from anthers (the part of the flower that holds the pollen).
• Seek plants with simple single flowers preferred by the bees, who may also visit tubular flowers.
• Select plants with high protein content in the nectar.
• Offer a year-round source of food: spring for hungry bees coming out from winter, mid-summer when many flowers begin to fade, late summer and fall flowers with food for the pollinators as they transition to cold weather and winter flowers for bees who continue to look for food in cold weather. Although bees may be less active, warm spells will bring them out to look for food; they are partial to my Japanese fatsia, camellias, mahonias and lenten roses.
• Remember the more the merrier; include a minimum of three different kinds of flowers for diversity. Plant a large variety of flowering plants as bees (and other pollinators) are drawn to gardens with lots of blossoms.
• Use masses of color; clumps at least three feet in size are more attractive to pollinators than plants placed here and there.
• Plant one type of flower close together in a small area to help the bees locate them and increase their ability to access pollen and nectar (a small patch is better than no patch; even containers can become bee magnets).
• Use a variety of flower shapes for different pollinators (i.e. butterflies) to increase accessibility to pollen and nectar; include various heights and growth habits.
• Create corridors of plants attractive to pollinators to provide a safe travel route from one place to another, making a snack available on their travels.
• Create bee welcome areas close to crops and gardens; small bees can only fly five hundred feet while bumble bees can fly one mile.
• Use native plants, as our native insects prefer them over non-native ones.
• Plant nectar bearing plants close to non-nectar bearing plants.
• Watch for the plants that bees seem to prefer; in my garden, sedums, gauras, pentas and dahlias are a big summer draw
• Concentrate on plants that provide a reward to the pollinators — some plants do not have either pollen or nectar (old-fashioned plants often are more appealing than many new hybrids who lack fragrance).
• Avoid pesticide use in the garden. It can kill bees directly, as well as damage their ability to reproduce.
• Beware of plants that have been treated with pesticides during their growth; seek pollinator-friendly ones (many plants are now labeled as pollinator-friendly).
• Tolerate a less-than-perfect plant before using a pesticide.
• Learn to live with some weeds before using a herbicide.
• Welcome beneficial insects to handle pest problems.
Our bees are in our hands; bee-friendly decisions can make an enormous difference in the lives of the bees and the humans. It takes both for both to survive.
