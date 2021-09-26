This trendy fabric can be comfortable, durable and stunning

“Velvet is a very misunderstood fabric. It is soft, breathable and very comfortable,” said Scott Skinner, owner and interior designer at STS Decorating & Design.
According to Skinner, velvet is so versatile it can be used in almost every type of design style.
“There are even some performance velvets that can be used indoors and for outside furniture seatings,” Skinner said.
Skinner cautions against making the common mistake of confusing velvet and velour.
“Velour is made from cotton and polyester and is not a true velvet. Some people think ‘velour’ as soon as you recommend a velvet piece,” Skinner said. “There are many kinds of velvets, so when looking, make sure you look for the nap of the fabric and thickness. Some velvets even have a pattern. Velvet is not a ‘one stop shop.’”
Skinner enjoys using velvets because the soft look and feel can show off the shape of a furniture frame. He recommends accenting one or two pieces.
“Some people think velvets are old-fashioned, but when used correctly, they can really be stunning. Velvet is also a great way to bring in texture to a design look. A velvet sofa can really show off a room,” Skinner said.
Velvets come in rich hues and tones, including stunning dark golds and pale golds.
“There are a lot of dark green velvet pieces I’ve seen in the shops and magazines. I just used a chartreuse for a bench cushion with a deep navy velvet pillow. It’s being used in a formal foyer setting with a twist of transitional touches,” Skinner said.
If you have children or pets, Skinner recommends using a synthetic velvet because stains will not soak in as deeply, and the material will not fade as much in sunlight.
When selecting velvets with kids and pets in mind, note the rub count of the fabric. The higher the rub count, the better it is for heavy traffic.
“Cotton velvets tend to fade a little more, but don’t let that deter you from using them. Plan carefully so your piece isn’t in direct sunlight,” Skinner advised.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.