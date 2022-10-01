This season, fill your garden with native, non-invasive plants

It is the perfect time to warm up those gardening engines; sharpen the shovels, drag out the hoses, pile up the mulch and wash our nasty gardening gloves. Fall is here and fall is the best planting season. Plants installed in the soil now can take advantage of winter’s cool, rainy days to grow healthy roots. The plants do not have to contend with heat, pests and maintaining fancy flowers and foliage (and neither do we).
It appears the gardening business is catching on; gardeners want to plant in the fall, not just the spring. I stopped in a big box store and noticed many fresh new shrubs, trees and perennials. Locally owned nurseries always have plants for the plant-starved gardener.
For many of our plants, winter is about dormancy. Nature waters our plants. Plants get a bit of a rest from non-stop blistering temperatures, and we gardeners get a tiny rest too. Our garden chores, however, do not stop.
The second best planting time of the year is early winter, if the ground is not frozen and you are a gardener who enjoys being outside on cold blustery days.
By March, spring is around the corner, meaning summer is about a week away.
Although the shelves are overflowing with gorgeous plants in spring, this is almost the worst time to plant.
Plants installed in our typical short spring will quickly have to endure summer’s heat, drought, and all that comes with it. The gardeners spend their waking hours keeping all the new plants watered.
Since we are motivated by this ideal planting time of the year, we have decisions to make — what to plant and where — that are critical for the long-term health of the plant. Matching the plant and the place will result in less problems for the gardener and the plant.
Are you seeking a gorgeous focal point — perhaps an exquisite Japanese maple? Are you adding a hedge or a screen for privacy? Perhaps removing an old overgrown foundation planting across the front of the house to replace it with a new foundation planting (chosen not to cover up the front windows). Are you adding lovely blooming plants to provide twelve months of color? Perhaps you are starting a pollinator garden with blooms that are full of pollen and nectar. Is it time to add a handsome and useful shade tree? “Plant deciduous shade trees on your house’s south, east, or west sides. These trees will cast shade in the summer and let in warming light during the winter. Positioning trees and shrubs in the right spot can improve your home’s heating and cooling.” (ACES.EDU)
Research a plant before you purchase it. Study your landscape. Determine if you have the proper soil and the space for a mature plant. Drought-tolerant plants may die in a low, wet area. Plants that prefer wet places will not flourish in a dry area. There is nothing sadder than having to remove a beautiful shrub or tree because it outgrew its place or was just unhappy and unhealthy. Sometimes plants require more maintenance than the gardener is able to provide.
When you can, shop locally. Local nurseries carry the plants that do well in this area.
Whatever you buy (or are given), make absolutely sure it is not on an invasive plant list. Someone may offer you a plant and say it grows quickly. Any time a plant is described as “vigorous,” “a rapid self-sower” or “fast spreading,” walk the other way; they are more than likely invasive. Check the state database for a list of invasive plants (“an invasive plant is one that has the ability to spread, causing damage to the environment, the economy, our health and the way we live.”) (Department for Environment and Rural Affairs)
Choose native plants. A native plant is one found in our country before the arrival of the Europeans; these are the only ones considered to be “native” to the United States. NC State Extension defines a native plant as “a species that evolved naturally in a region without human intervention.” A plant around in an area for ten years is not a native.
Native plants are perfect for our gardens for many reasons. As they have been growing for a long time, they have adapted to our climate including heat, cold, rain and snow, and require less maintenance, fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.
Additionally, native plants have formed a strong relationship with our native animals, birds, reptiles, butterflies and other insects. The native plants provide these creatures with food and habitat. They are a friend to the pollinators and wildlife.
We are familiar with the story of the monarch butterfly who will only lay its eggs and, thus, hatch its caterpillars, on the native milkweed, Asclepias. Without the milkweed, the monarch caterpillars will have nothing else to eat. If the milkweed disappears, so might the monarch.
Not only are plants native to the United States, they may also be native to certain areas where they may perform better.
Knowing which area a plant comes from will allow the gardener to place that native in the right place in the garden. It is just as important to “plant the right plant in the right place” for a native as well as for a non-native, such as a camellia.
Many non-natives are incredibly invasive (privet). Not all non-natives, however, are invasive. Not all non-natives should be banned from our gardens. There are many gardening experts who are pushing for there to be only natives in our landscapes. I can not imagine a garden without azaleas, camellias, Japanese maples, and other beautiful plants from outside the United States.
Native plants are an important means to provide biodiversity to our planet. Each of us can help encourage biodiversity by including native plants in the landscape.
As with any plant, there are certain things to be considered with native plants: growth habits (width and height and available space for the plant) and ability to tolerate the environment in the landscape (sun or shade). One of the most important facts to consider is whether the plant is suited for the purpose for which it is selected.
Know where your native plants originated. Are they commercially available or sustainably propagated?
Incorporating native plants into our gardens is a good deed for our world. “They will survive and create healthy, sustainable low maintenance landscapes that are likely to thrive over the long term. Pick a native plant; take care of it until it is well established. By doing this, we can create resilient landscapes that can survive our strange climate.” (NC State Extension)
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.