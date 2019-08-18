HEFLIN — If it grows out of the dirt in Cleburne County, Melanie Taylor Spaulding knows about it or wants to know about it.
Spaulding, 41, from Chulafinne, recently decided to complete her master’s degree in biology at Jacksonville State University and is working on her thesis, a flora of Cleburne County — “flora” being a descriptive, systematic list of those plants by species.
Spaulding has been walking the highways, dirt roads, marshlands and forests of Cleburne County in search of new noteworthy, rare and imperiled species.
Her discoveries are surprising, she said.
“No one has done one on the entire county, and since I’ve been collecting plants, roughly two months ... I have found 120 new Cleburne County records. And when I say ‘records,’ that means it has not been documented in the county; it’s not that it hasn’t been here,” said Spaulding.
The plants she has discovered will be mounted and deposited in the JSU Herbarium for other students to share and study.
Spaulding said that roughly 840 native plants have been recorded in Cleburne County, along with non-native, exotic and invasive plants.
“I usually find things when I’m not looking for them,” said Spaulding.
A love of plants from an early age
Spaulding’s love for plants was instilled at the early age of 5 by her grandmother, Kieffer Taylor. Taylor has passed on, but the legacy she left still inspires Spaulding.
“She was very well known throughout the county, very well known for her plants,” Spaulding said. A neighbor recently commented that Spaulding’s grandmother could “get a dead limb to grow.”
A local botany teacher also taught Spaulding at an early age about the various edible plants found in Cleburne County. Spaulding went on to earn an undergraduate degree in biology at Jacksonville State University.
In 2013, Spaulding met her future husband, Dan Spaulding, senior curator at the Anniston Museum of Natural History, and started to help him with his publications about various plants, taking pictures and doing field research.
“We haphazardly kept finding plants on our land that were county records,” Spaulding said.
Several floras have been done of areas within the county, such as Cheaha State Park and the Talladega National Forest, but Spaulding thought something special was going on in Cleburne County, and that there was more to be found.
A rare find at Cleburne County Middle School
On Aug. 5, Spaulding dropped her two daughters off at Cleburne County Middle School. When she returned, something caught her eye.
“I just looked down when I was walking into the school and found a pennywort,” Spaulding said.
The pennywort at the middle school, Hydrocotyle umbellata, has only been found in the extreme northern and southern counties of the state, according to Spaulding.
“I was ecstatic,” Spaulding said. She immediately called her husband.
“‘Oh my gosh you’re not going to believe what I found right outside the front door of the middle school,’ and I was sending him pictures the whole time,” Spaulding said. “When I got home and we looked at the flowers together, both of us were just in awe.”
Two varieties of pennywort were growing all over the school’s lawn and next to the gutter downspouts on Thursday.
“Typically those are found next to ponds, lakes and streams. You can find them in wetlands and roadside ditches, but obviously the school is on a hill,” Spaulding said.
“Plants are going to grow where they find their little niche,” she said.
The friendliness of Cleburne County
According to Spaulding, Cleburne County has two distinct geographic regions. The northernmost is called the Ridge and Valley region, while the rest of the county is in the Piedmont region.
Spaulding has embraced her home county and said it’s a pleasure to traverse while she documents plants.
“Cleburne is such a unique county. I’ve lived in a couple of other places during the years, but throughout almost all of my life I have lived in Cleburne County. Cleburne County is my home, my heart,” Spaulding said.
“I’m proud of our community. I love living in a place where everyone is so family- and community-oriented.”
On her journeys, she said she’s met the friendliest people you will ever meet.
“I walk up and down the roadsides a lot on the right of way looking for plants. I have people stop, asking — in true Cleburne County spirit — ‘Are you OK? Do you need help? Are you having car trouble?’” Spaulding said.
Spaulding said once people find out what she’s doing, they suggest other locations she could explore. They also invite her to their properties.
“I have been given fresh eggs and vegetables. That’s just the way our county is,” Spaulding said.
Spaulding said she’s not documenting the various plants for bragging rights but rather out of pride for “our county.”
“It is showing that there is so much to Cleburne County, and we are so special and overlooked a lot of times, and I really want to shine a spotlight on our wonderful county because they are so many beautiful areas,” said Spaulding.
“You can drive down any road and find beauty.”