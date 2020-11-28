THE GIVING SEASONS: The gardener receives gifts all year long

The holiday season is upon us, despite lockdowns, masks, illness and shortages. The pandemic has not curbed our traditional urge to shop as we seek some normalcy.
The month of gift-giving is a fine time to take stock of the treasures our gardens have given the gardener these last 11 months.
One of the nicest gifts does not come wrapped in ribbons; it comes from the changing of seasons.
Winter’s cold encourages plants and critters to enter dormancy for a well-earned rest and also allows the gardener to take a break before the seasons change again. Some years we have a sparkling layer of snow that does not cripple the community; fluffy snow makes everything beautiful.
Spring brings its own special glory with flowers bursting into bloom and trees covered in lush new growth. Every day the gardener discovers a surprise as sleeping perennials wake up and begin to fill our gardens. Little brown wrinkled bulbs planted months ago push up through the ground, rewarding the gardener’s continued optimism.
Summer arrives quickly with its unmerciful heat. The hot days, however, are tied to spectacular color in annuals and perennials. Something like a simple stroll through a garden center can delight us. Homegrown vegetables appear on food tables.
Fall is full of wonder as the countryside glows with leaves in orange, rust, red and yellow. Many leaf peepers travel thousands of miles to get the best view, but we are fortunate as mountains alive with color surround our home county.
Our gardens provide the gifts of shelter and food to the birds; the birds themselves are a gift to the gardener. They keep the garden healthier by eating uninvited insect pests, thus reducing our need for chemicals.
We devote money for feeders, baths and seed to attract these feathered creatures to our yards. When they settle in our gardens, we are delighted as the birds feel safe to build nests, lay eggs and hatch and raise their young — miraculous gifts to the gardener.
The pollinators are perhaps the most important and beloved gifts from the garden to the gardener. Butterflies, bees and moths pollinate flowers to encourage blooms. These lovely creatures also pollinate our vegetable gardens, allowing us to have delicious food on the table. The bees are responsible for one of every three bites we eat. As an experiment, one large grocery chain removed all the fruits and vegetables pollinated by bees, and there was barely anything left.
Delights for all five senses
A garden gifts humans with bountiful stimulation for the senses of sight, smell, taste, hearing and touch.
The glorious blossoms that fill our gardens are a year-round pleasure. Visitors to botanical gardens rejoice in the spectacular and unusual. Show stoppers are the ‘Star Gazer’ lily, the tree peony and the camellia. Even the smallest blooms on an epimedium or a viola can provide a visual treat.
Both blooms and foliage reward our sense of smell. The fragrance of the gardenias perfumes a warm summer night. Old-fashioned tea roses are heavenly. Ginger lilies have a delectable scent.
Winter daphne blooms in January, brightening our days. The edgeworthia, another winter bloomer with its nodding yellow flowers, is a treat for our noses. The sweet scent of the tea olive can be so strong it can be almost overwhelming. The flowers on the loquat tree are highly fragrant; passing under it is a wonderful experience.
Not to be outdone, the foliage of plants such as anise or wax myrtle are more gifts to our sense of smell.
The gardener’s sense of hearing is entertained by the chirping of birds and the various ribbits and croaks of frogs. Even the rustling of the trees in the wind is a gift. Buzzing bees make a fascinating sound; the flowers almost vibrate with their efforts.
The sense of taste can be heightened by an herb garden: basil, rosemary, sage, for example. The fruits and vegetables that gardeners gather (or purchase from local farmers) are terrific treats. There is nothing as good as a fresh dug potato!
Many plants appeal to our sense of touch. The soft leaves of lamb’s ears and the wrinkled leaves on Japanese maples beg to be stroked. Touching the silky petals of a flower is a calming experience. This physical connection enhances our connection to our plants. Even rubbing our hands over the rough bark of a tree can stimulate our sense of touch.
A spiky plant of evergreen rosemary pleases our senses of touch, smell, taste and even sight with its charming blue flowers.
How does the gardener grow?
The greatest gift from the garden is the positive effects on our health. Results of a Harvard study indicate that “crazy plant ladies” have a 12 percent lower mortality rate than those women who do not have plants in their homes.
From the authors of the study: “We were even more surprised to find evidence that a large proportion of the apparent benefit from high levels of vegetation seems to be connected with improved mental health.”
No scientific study was necessary for that finding. Just ask gardeners; most will tell you that they are happiest in the garden.
The same study showed that women surrounded by plants had lower rates of respiratory disease and cancer.
Other studies have shown that hospitalized patients recover faster if they have plants in the room. Just looking at a tree outside a hospital bed improves a patient’s healing.
Working in the soil exposes the gardener to microbes that are natural antidepressants.
Regular duties in the garden burn calories and are definitely more appetizing than exercise machines. Pushing a lawnmower, carrying jugs of water, lifting sacks of soil and digging holes work our muscles. Exposure to a bit of sun provides essential vitamin D. Even a morning of “piddling” engages our bodies in good stretches.
We become more nurturing as we nurse a sick plant back to health or watch a small seed turn into a happy zinnia.
Gardening brings out our creative side as we plan a landscape design, select plants and become artists when we combine colors.
Tending a garden improves our sense of patience. We learn to cope with drought, cold, heat, disease and insects.
Some parts of gardening can indeed become frustrating; we learn to persevere knowing there will be a reward just outside the window.
The garden gifts us magic, if only we allow ourselves to become the recipients.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.