The marathon race to purchase the perfect gift is in full swing. My inbox is overloaded with “holiday bargains.” The mailman drops off about a dozen catalogs a week. The conservationist in me says “stop the madness” as I think of the trees being decimated to interest me in buying one more thing I do not really need or want.
Gardeners are not difficult to buy for. We would always welcome the things we use frequently (and misplace often): an extra pair of pruners, brightly colored gardening gloves, a ball of gardening twine, garden stakes to prop up a wayward flower.
In our community, gardeners (and others) support the efforts of Longleaf Botanical Gardens and The Calhoun County Master Gardeners Association. Perhaps a check in someone’s honor to one of these worthy organizations would be the ideal remembrance.
Look around our state and see the efforts of dedicated gardeners to beautify their communities; there are many places to send a donation. The Mobile Botanical Gardens almost closed this year due to a shortage of funds.
But the real truth about gardeners is that our lives are already full of gifts. These come from the plants we tend, from the butterflies, birds, and bees who make our gardens their home, from the friendship of other gardeners.
The thrill of watching a daffodil planted on a cold November day develop a vibrant yellow bloom is a gift not matched by any man-made trinket. The lilies standing 4 feet high with their faces toward the sun make up for the frustration, drought, heat and cold that gardeners endure in our relationship with Mother Nature.
Gardeners eagerly anticipate each new bloom and the rainbow of colors that surround our days; the gift of color is ours.
Gardeners are proud parents when we receive compliments on our efforts and the amount of work we must do. We smile and say it is not work; it is a gift from the garden.
Vegetable farmers give us fabulous gifts from their fields every year: baskets of sweet peaches, bright red tomatoes, ears of fresh corn. Visit them at your local markets next summer and thank them for their gifts.
There are those folks like Hayes Jackson, director of Longleaf Botanical Gardens and an urban regional agent with the Calhoun County Extension Office, who spend days educating others. At a time when my life was overcome with sadness, Hayes showed me how much pleasure a gift from the garden could provide.
There are some who see gardeners with perpetually dirty knees and grimy fingernails as some sort of strange individuals. We know better; we recognize how special these extra gifts from the garden are.
There is another gift from the garden: change. The garden is never monotonous or boring or dull. The spring day the hummingbird arrives to sip from our carefully planted red flowers is a day for celebration. Finding a caterpillar soon to become a monarch butterfly is a cause for happiness. Even when we discover our butterfly weed has been chewed to the ground by a hungry caterpillar, we know that the cycle of life continues.
It is rare to find a gardener without a birdbath or two and an assortment of perpetually stocked bird feeders. If we are fortunate, we receive the gift of birds choosing our garden to raise their children. The sound of small chirps is music to our ears. We wait for the small miracle when the babies take flight.
When strangers and friends tell me they enjoy my photographs and words here in The Anniston Star, I receive another gift from the garden. Notes of encouragement after the tornado hit Jacksonville were a gift tied with a fancy bow.
There are lots of quotes (some trite, I guess) that are meaningful to those who have a passion for soil and plants. Minnie Aumonier wrote, “When the world wearies and society ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden.”
To each of you, I wish delightful gifts from the garden this year and in the years to come.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.