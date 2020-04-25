The gardens of Grace Episcopal Church are glorious in spring

The grounds surrounding Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston are as lovely as the building itself. A glorious dogwood frames the front of the church. A crepe myrtle reaches almost to the top of the bell tower. Close to 10th Street and a stone’s throw from the hospital are two ginkgo trees. In the fall, their leaves are a brilliant yellow, and when the leaves fall, the lawn is covered with a carpet of gold.
A border of white azaleas lining a pathway is breathtaking in the spring.
In the Woodruff Garden, it is easy to feel the influence of Jimmy Roberts (owner of Golden Springs Nursery, now deceased) who rarely ever met a plant he did not love. A variety of perennials, shrubs and a mature Japanese maple bespeak Jimmy’s magic touch. This garden practically glows in the spring.
The drivers and passengers in the thousands of cars that speed by this church are probably not acquainted with the beauty of this unique garden. What a loss for them!
