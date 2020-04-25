featured
THE SOUTHERN GARDENER

The gardens of Grace Episcopal Church are glorious in spring

Grace Episcopal Church

This magnificent church was completed in 1885. The builders used native buff sandstone obtained from a local quarry to construct the exterior.

The grounds surrounding Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston are as lovely as the building itself. A glorious dogwood frames the front of the church. A crepe myrtle reaches almost to the top of the bell tower. Close to 10th Street and a stone’s throw from the hospital are two ginkgo trees. In the fall, their leaves are a brilliant yellow, and when the leaves fall, the lawn is covered with a carpet of gold.

A border of white azaleas lining a pathway is breathtaking in the spring.

In the Woodruff Garden, it is easy to feel the influence of Jimmy Roberts (owner of Golden Springs Nursery, now deceased) who rarely ever met a plant he did not love. A variety of perennials, shrubs and a mature Japanese maple bespeak Jimmy’s magic touch. This garden practically glows in the spring.

The drivers and passengers in the thousands of cars that speed by this church are probably not acquainted with the beauty of this unique garden. What a loss for them!

Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church is tied to the city’s early history as the founders of Anniston, Samuel Noble and Daniel Tyler, founded the church.
Grace Episcopal Church

This fabulous border of white azaleas is marked by a plaque reading, ‘In memory of Frances Murfree Ordway Cobbs by her son William Westcott Cobbs Jr.’
Grace Episcopal Church

A native azalea highlights the landscape.
Grace Episcopal Church

Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Howell gave this serene fountain in memory of their son, Ben.
Grace Episcopal Church

The entrance to the Woodruff Garden, given by Dr. Gerald Woodruff in memory of his wife, Harriet.
Grace Episcopal Church

A group of bright red azaleas leads the viewer’s eye to a door of the church.
Grace Episcopal Church

The pieris, with its charming white flowers, is one of many unusual shrubs in the garden.
Grace Episcopal Church

Visitors can enjoy a calm place in the midst of a busy world.

Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.

