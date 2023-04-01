Tackling spring garden chores can be a lengthy process, but well worth the effort

The gardeners bitten by the polar plunge of Christmas week have been eagerly looking forward to spring with its calm days and spring showers. When spring arrived on March 20, however, the temperature was 27 degrees. The plants, bare of foliage, are still shivering. Gardening sites were encouraging us to get out and enjoy spring, proclaiming “spring is sprung.” Normally spring is the season when even gardeners without dirty shoes and tools of every kind get excited about the planting time. Sadly, the first day of spring was discouraging. The only things I was eager for were warm clothes and hot chocolate. Bitter days did allow me more time to study plant catalogs and websites for unusual plants.
When the temperatures moved above freezing, I braved the elements and began a slow walk through the garden.
Many plants had yet to recover from the deep December cold. For them, there may be no spring. My tea olive had six tiny green leaves. I shook my head wondering who would survive for the long haul. Although I knew the best advice was to wait until late April or May to begin pruning, I started trimming back the plants that looked the worst. I felt better when I removed some of the dead leaves. My fatsia is naked, but naked is better than black leaves. Some plants had begun putting on tiny little green leaves and then the booms were lowered again … way below freezing several nights in a row. The Japanese maples who had a smattering of brand new growth took a hit. New leaves were now shriveled and brown.
What is a gardener to do? Persevere or walk away. Very few would walk away.
On the bright side
There were, however, delightful surprises to make me smile. The pansies planted in early January were in bloom. Colorful faces gave me cheer. The spring ephemerals had poked their heads out of the ground. Small clumps of rue anemone sported dainty white flowers. The trillium were up with their speckled leaves. The lenten roses were in full bloom, their flowers gently swaying. A small bloodroot had two green leaves. On March 23, I found a tree peony bloom. Joy!
The resilient ‘Coral Bells’ azalea was covered with flowers in mid-March. The daffodils swayed in the breeze. There is life! Hurray, I shouted.
A gorgeous pink tree peony was in bloom in the middle of March. Suddenly, I had a new outlook on the mean winter.
Any plans I might have made to cut back on filling my garden with flowers vanished on a trip to a local big box store. The shelves were overflowing with enchanting plants. The colors erased hard times and then I was overcome with planting mania. It is too early to plant these delicate flowers. A word to the wise — simply because the summer annuals are for sale does not mean we should rush out and plant. Our last frost date is April 15. Many summer annuals can not handle the ups and down of early spring weather. If the soil is cold, they may just sit there and finally die.
Spring is a changeable season. Some days we barely reach freezing and others we almost hit 90 degrees. Seasoned gardeners are used to this phenomenon and plan accordingly.
Gardening expert, Dr. Doug Tallamy, author of “Nature’s Best Hope,” stresses “leaving leaf litter in place in fall and not being too quick to tidy up in spring. Some overwintering insects, notably bees, butterflies and moths, are triggered by a stretch of 50-ish degree days to get moving.”
Garden author Margaret Roach of the New York Times suggests “if we do (leave the litter) until spring’s warmer days, species hiding in the litter may no longer be as vulnerable to our spring-cleaning actions that might kill them or move them away from the host plant.”
Garden chores
The first spring days are often accompanied by dread as we see all the chores to be done: weeding, mulching, cleaning, etc. On a beautiful day these are actually fun activities. Make a list of what needs doing and take small bites. If you have kept up with the garden over the winter, perhaps the list may not be quite so long.
• Remove the spent flowers from the pansies. Deadheading will encourage them to continue blooming. It is therapeutic to sit in the middle of these innocent blooms and inhale the sweet fragrance.
• The early daffodils may have stopped blooming. Remove only the seed heads. Leave the foliage. Do not bend it, braid it or tie it up with rubber bands. The bulbs need foliage to absorb energy for next year. When the foliage is yellow and wilted, remove it.
• Clean the areas you pass every day, and are close to the house — instant attitude adjustment. On my walk I discovered victims of the cold who did not survive. I felt sad but realized this was an opportunity to get something new. The plants in the front of my house were not only dead, they were ugly. They are gone, replaced with distylium, my new favorite plant.
• If you have not started planting seeds, it is not too late. Check the dates on your seed packets; some may not germinate if they are more than two years old. Make a list of what needs to be planted according to germination. If you waited too late, use transplants.
• Flower seeds should not be cast out until frost is long gone and the temperatures of the soil and air have warmed up.
• Get your compost pile ready for any debris you remove from your garden. Use the best compost to give your gardens a boost.
Although mulch may be cheaper bought loose, most of us do not have space for large piles. Using the loose mulch saves many plastic bags. Do what you can for your situation.
• To invite nature into your garden avoid pesticides and herbicides.
• Empty bird houses of any old nests. On March 23, I observed a pair of bluebirds in my bluebird house making a nest. I watched with amazement as the mother and father made numerous trips to build their nest.
• Keep your birdbaths and your feeders clean and filled. We have many birds and woodpeckers every day. My dog is mesmerized by the birds (as am I).
• Clean water gardens of any trash. Check pumps and filters to get your pond in ship shape.
• Do not constantly trample wet soil as it may turn it into concrete.
• Stay on top of weeds. Winter weeds and early spring weeds are common. Weeds rob their neighboring plants of water and nutrients.
• Treat yourself to a bit of color. There are many spring annuals available that will surely brighten a day. Pick a bunch of pansies or daffodils to bring the garden inside.
• If you are tired of your design, check out some magazines and social media for new ideas. Change may be great for a gardener overwhelmed by daily chores.
• Hope you got a soil test, if you have not had one in the last two years or so — never too late to do so. If one area of your garden fails, it is essential to soil test. Do not try to fix the problem without knowing the problem and drowning the area with bottles and bags of chemicals. I will plant a wildflower garden by casting the seeds directly into the ground sometime in May. Be sure you have soil that will help the flowers thrive.
• If you do not have room in your garden or the right conditions for an in-ground garden, consider planting vegetables in straw bales or grow bags, or even large buckets (with holes). I grew tomatoes in grow bags last year. I put them in the driveway where there was plenty of sun and close to water. We had ample tomatoes all summer. My potatoes, growing so beautifully in a grow bag this year, got nipped by the latest cold spell.
• If you have pitiful leggy seedlings, be tough and pitch them. Moving seedlings in and out on sunny days will give them a boost.
• As you choose your garden seeds, study up. The more you know the better your odds for success. The Alabama Extension System has excellent literature and staff to help. Remember your local Master Gardeners are also a great source for guidance.
• You will not be the only ones moving around the garden; keep an eye out for snakes. Learn the non-poisonous from the poisonous. Many snakes are great neighbors and keep your garden free of small pests.
I am thankful to those sturdy plants who withstood the cold. The polar freeze (or hundred degree days in the summer) will not dissuade me from being a passionate planter. I am sharing photographs of what bloomed this year, but also what I loved in 2022.
Stroll the garden every day and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.