SPRING TO ATTENTION: Blooms are bustin’ out all over

We are currently appreciating the joy of springtime. Every year the color seems to be more flamboyant as our gardens come alive after a long sleep.
Earth Day, Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Mother’s Day are celebrated this spring. Then there is spring break, which can have all sorts of connotations depending on your age.
“Spring fever” refers to a variety of physical and psychological symptoms that coincide with the beginning of spring. Our bodies’ makeup changes due to changing diets, hormone production, temperature and increased light. Most gardeners and non-gardeners are drawn to the outdoors as if by some magical force. Planting almost becomes an obsession.
Memorable music glorifies spring: “Younger than Springtime” (from “South Pacific”), “Spring Vacation” (the Beach Boys), “Spring in Manhattan” (Tony Bennett), “Late Winter, Early Spring” (John Denver), “Spring Affair” (Donna Summer), “Spring is Here” (Frank Sinatra).
Spring is the season of renewal and regrowth. It is said that the Greek goddess Persephone, after having spent her winter as Queen of the Underworld, returns in spring to preside over the plants’ rebirth.
Although poet and author T. S. Eliot said “April is the cruelest month,” he was referring to springtime expectations that are not fulfilled. For most however, spring remains the favorite season (followed closely by fall).
In spring, the Earth’s axis is tilted toward the sun, which increases the number of daylight hours. Plants react to the increasing hours of daylight and the warm days and begin their spring growth.
This year, the first day of spring, or the vernal equinox, was March 19. “Vernal” is Latin for “spring” and “equinox” is Latin for “equal night.” On this day there are 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.
On the first day of spring, a person at the North Pole could see the sun skimming across the horizon, beginning six months of uninterrupted daylight. A person at the South Pole would see the sun skimming across the horizon, indicating the start of six months of darkness.
Spring will end officially on the summer solstice on June 21. Alabama, however, can experience extreme heat long before summer’s official start. I remember one early June when the thermometer climbed above one hundred.
In Japan, the appearance of the charming pink cherry blossoms in March or April marks the beginning of spring. In Washington, D.C., crowds gather each spring to see the cherry trees in bloom.
Hay fever or allergy season also starts in earnest when spring pollen dusts everything in sight.
Unfortunately, tornados are also most common in the spring, its only downside.
Before we called spring “spring,” it was called “Lent” in Old English. In the 14th century, spring was called “springing time,” to describe plants springing from the ground. It was shortened to “spring-time” in the 15th century. In the 16th century it became just “spring.”
Many animal babies are born during the spring (watch out for fawns running after their mothers). The birds have been busy building nests soon to be filled with tiny birds. Their chirping is a heavenly sound. I have been watching a bluebird traveling back and forth to a nest.
Vivacious azalea blooms, tiny leaves in varying shades of green on bare branches and perennials coming up from their dormancy are hallmarks of spring. This year, the joy and beauty they bring is especially welcomed.
Spring is splendid. Allow its gifts to bring you pleasure.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.