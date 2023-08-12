Sherry Blanton offers advice for getting through the summer months of gardening

It is August. For children and parents it means school is starting. For gardeners it means we survived June and July and are about to tackle August. Our summer so far has been a typical Alabama summer: hot and humid. For days we saw so much rain we thought we might float away. Then the drought. Days are spent watering: with hoses, sprinklers, and jugs. It begins to seem as if the hose is just an extension of our hands. We complain; we whine, we sweat. Then we brag. Our tomatoes are beautiful; our flowers are exquisite.
Hard work, difficult weather
Gardeners spend many hours on hands and knees waging war with weeds. Many always carry a pruner in a pocket to handle unruly plants. Sometimes we become savages and cut our plants back really hard to allow them to get a fresh start on life.
We go to sleep tired but feeling satisfied. We are doing what we know is necessary to keep our gardens as healthy and amazing as they can be. By August some of our plants look as if they can barely get through another day; a snip and water make them pop up.
Our winter was harsh. Gardeners are still dealing with the ravages of the polar plunge. I lost some things; others need lots of pruning to remove the dead limbs. By now we should have a good idea of what made it and what did not. It is up to the gardener to decide the future of the forlorn survivors. A dead plant presents an opportunity to get a new one.
In my garden the gardenias took a hit; thus, they got a major pruning. No fragrant flowers in 2023. I found two lowly ‘August Beauty’ gardenias in Lowe’s. Yes! I will plant them and in 2024 there will be gardenias blooming away.
A garden requires patience, hard work, perseverance, and a certain amount of knowledge.
It takes a village
We garden with enthusiasm: picking the right plant, planting it properly, scouting for problems, and dealing with pests, or diseases. We have created a haven for pollinators and birds. We have made our corner of this wide universe as healthy as we can, remembering we have the power to make good things happen in our gardens. Many volunteer in other gardens; we can have an impact there.
Many helped me get through the dog days of summer: the crew at Davis Landscaping who kept my landscape ship shape (and beautiful) , Myra, T. J, and Emily at Miller’s Sand and Landscape for their patience as I looked at every container in stock. Not only do they carry soil but fabulous containers and beautiful plants. To Victoria and Dave Dubose of Bloomin’ Miracles for providing their expertise as well as offering exquisite plants (especially Japanese maples) and to Leo at Lowes who smiled even when my cart had 50 plants in it. No matter how sweaty we were all are happy to be working with plants
Thanks most of all to my supportive husband who has opened more boxes labeled “live plants” than he thought possible. He loves my garden almost as much as I do. My sister once told me when her time came “she would be carried out feet first.” That is my mantra now. My garden has become my world.
Many parts of the gardening process are very tedious but the reward is joy.
Encouragement for the frustrated gardener
My August column, hopefully, offers encouragement to a frustrated gardener. I will share trivia, inspiration, and tips to help the gardeners survive August.
— From the Grumpy Gardener, Steve Bender: “Shade, like dying plants, is not so much a problem as an opportunity. For color in shade, try these perennial: hosta, heuchera, Lenten rose, hardy begonia, variegated Solomon’s seal, Japanese anemone, toad lily, lung wort, and ferns.”
— From Cheryl Hayashi: “The next time you see a spider web, please, pause and look a little closer. You’ll be seeing one of the most high-performance materials known to man.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson: “The Earth laughs in flowers.”
— Marcel Proust: “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy: they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.”
— Misa Matsuyama: “In order to protect themselves succulents have thick and pulpy leaves that are full of water. The ability to hold water is a defining characteristic of succulents and cacti; and leaves such as you see on succulents won’t be found on other types of plant.”
— Paul Cezanne: “The awareness of our own strength makes us modest.”
— Abraham Lincoln: “We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because these thorn bushes have roses.”
— JOB 14:7-9: “For there is hope for a tree, If it is cut down, that it will sprout again and that is shoots will not cease. Though its roots grow old to the earth, and its stump dies in the ground, yet at the scent of water, it will bud and put forth branches like a young plant.”
— Jack Kornfield: “Sense the blessings of the earth in the perfect arc of a ripe tangerine, the taste of warm, fresh bread, the circling flight of birds, the lavender color of the sky shining in a late afternoon rain puddle . . .
— Passalong Plants (written by Steve Bender and Felder Rushing): “A gardener wants every person who will listen to know that working with plants is simply the best way to spend every afternoon for the rest of your life.”
— William Shakespeare Hamlet, Ophelia in Act IV, scene V: “And there is pansies, that’s for thoughts.”
— Robert Burns”:“My love is like a red red rose, that is newly sprung in June.”
— Alfred Austin: “Show me your garden, and I shall tell you who you are.”
— Margaret Roach: “What makes good mulch? This can be confusing, since what’s sold as ‘mulch’ in many cases isn’t suitable for the full range of duties. I seek a material that is:
• an organic substance (meaning derived from some living or formerly living matter)
• fine to medium-textured so it will break down into the underlying soil, but substantial enough to stay put
• preferably aged
• dark in color, like soil is (if for ornamental beds)
• available locally at a good price (preferable in bulk delivery, unbagged)
• not a source of contaminants, pests, or diseases
— Kahlil Gibran: “There are those that give with joy, and that joy is their reward.”
— Dr. Seuss: “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”
—Felder Rushing from “Tough Plants for Southern Gardens”:
• “Possess strong values, such as beauty, better flavor or fragrance, multiple season effects and are heirlooms.
• Grow in ordinary soil with little or no water or fertilizer.
• Tolerate local climate and weather extremes, including heat, drought, rain, and sudden freezes.
• Resist insect pests and diseases.
• Don’t require the gardener to have a horticultural degree–these plants all but grow themselves.
• Are ‘no fuss’ and easy to groom in the off season.
• Can be found at local garden centers or through mail-order sources.”
— Robert Irwin: “Gardening always has been an art, essentially.”
— Liberty Hyde Baily: “A garden requires patient labor and attention. Plants do not grow merely to satisfy ambitions or to fulfill good intentions. They thrive because someone expended effort on them.”
— Gertrude Jekyll: “The love of gardening is a seed once sown that never dies.”
— Elizabeth Murray: “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint and the soil and sky as canvas.”
And my favorite,
—Audrey Hepburn: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”
No matter how miserable the weather is, please keep joy in your gardens. The flowers pictured with this column brought beauty to my July garden.