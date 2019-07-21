Over the past months we have been exploring the color wheel to get our creative juices flowing. We are creating the perfect landscape using the tool of the color wheel to help the gardener (or the artist) design with color.
We studied the regal colors of violet (or purple), cheerful chartreuse (named after a liqueur of that color) and yellow (the brightest color on the wheel and hence in our gardens).
Color has an overwhelming influence on our physical and mental well-being. Understanding the effects of color can improve our lives (and our gardens).
This month the color is RED — in all caps for a reason. Red says “Look at me!” It demands and gets our attention. The color red has power; it excites us, scares us and can even sadden us.
Remember the famous scene of Julia Roberts as “Pretty Woman” attired in the flamboyant red dress? It was impossible not to notice her first in a room.
Red gets our immediate attention: flashing police or ambulance lights in the rearview mirror can cause our hearts to
beat faster.
Fire engines are red, so we always see them.
A red car catches the eye of other drivers and, according to some statistics, the attention of policemen. I had a burgundy car once; it was a Volvo, and I doubt it caught anyone’s notice, whereas a bright red sports car can cause most drivers to look (and maybe drool).
Red stop lights or signs insist that we change our driving speed immediately.
Red, however, is also closely tied to Valentine’s Day, a day for lovers and loved ones. Stores are literally covered with red balloons, red roses and cupcakes topped with red hearts.
Red represents great passion and intense love. A dozen red roses is a symbol of deep feelings. Robert Burns said, “My love is like a red, red rose.”
A bowl of red strawberries or a homegrown red tomato sliced on a sandwich causes culinary delight.
Red supposedly indicates status. Men wear the red power tie. A redhead in the room gets noticed first. I am forever trying to change my hair color to red to see if anyone notices I am not a grey-haired senior citizen. No luck.
To illustrate we are really special we may get the “red carpet treatment.” Of course there may be people standing by asking inane questions; perhaps standing on that famous piece of cloth is not such a compliment.
If someone says a person is “seeing red,” it usually means that person is pretty angry. I will try to skip that connotation of red.
Containers of intense red poinsettias remind us that the holiday season is upon us. Red is the color of fire, which brings on emotions from fear to a warm glow. Fall brings forests of trees dressed in their finest red.
I am fond of the term “paint the town red” (planning and having an exciting experience). But I prefer to “paint the garden red,” bringing that same sense of joy and fun to a beloved garden.
Red brings on the same feelings in the garden as it does in our lives. A red flower in the landscape says, without hesitation, “Look at me first,” “I am important,” “I am beautiful.” Imagine an enormous rose bush covered with brilliant red blooms, or large pots of flaming summer-blooming red amaryllis.
No other colors can combine to make red, which means it is considered a primary color. Red is a pure color; that means it is in full intensity and sits on the outer ring of the color wheel. Red is a warm color, just like yellow and orange.
As you look at plants with red blooms, you can notice there are lots of shades of red. On the color wheel, pure red rests between harmonious colors. On one side are violet-red and red-violet (combinations of red and violet). On the other side are orange-red and red-orange, a combination of orange and red.
Red is a complementary color to green. These two colors sit across from each other on the color wheel, and although these two colors share no qualities, they are great together. Revisit the poinsettia in green foil.
Here are a few of my special reds.
My favorite reds
A tree peony with an enormous red feathery flowers is surely the queen of the reds. Unlike herbaceous peonies, a tree peony does not die back in the winter.
I am entranced by red rose blooms. Although the new hybrids such as the ‘Knock Out’ do not have a fragrance, their color red almost glows.
I bought a new coneflower this year, ‘Salsa Red Sombrero’. It is not hot red, but an outstanding shade of red.
A new perennial on the market is the ‘Everillo’ red verbena. It is an intense red that I hope lives up to its reputation as a perennial.
The foliage on some Japanese maples is as red as the red of a flower. Japanese maples such as ‘Coral Bark’ sport bright red bark during the winter months.
A red amaryllis bloom is a crimson delight. Use it in the house during the holidays and plant those that are cold-tolerant in the yard after frost has passed.
Annual red pentas are magnets for the ever important pollinators — bees and butterflies — during the summer. Watching a hummingbird flit around these sun-loving, heat-tolerant plants is an enchanting sight.
If the tree peony is the queen of the garden, the ‘Stargazer’ lily is the princess. In addition to the ‘Stargazer’, other lily cultivars have unforgettable red flowers.
The ‘Texas Star’ hibiscus has red flowers that are brilliant in a sunny garden.
The flowers of a red Confederate rose brighten a garden for the entire summer.
Day lilies, the summer darling come in a rainbow of colors; lucky for us there are various shades of red. Plant different cultivars to have a hint of red all summer.
Winter does not have to be devoid of red. Bright red berries dress up the garden and feed our bird friends, also.
‘Yuletide’ sasanqua camellia, with its cheerful red flowers, begins to bloom in late fall and carries the garden through the holiday season. My very favorite red camellia is ‘Black Magic’; the bloom is so dark it earned the name “black.” It is a stunner. If you are choosing a red camellia, choose this one.
There are so many camellias with all shades of red flowers. ‘Professor Sergeant’ is another. Take a visit to a garden center during camellia-blooming season and prepare to be overwhelmed with red.
‘Midnight Flare’ azalea is a deep shade of red and is a stunning addition to the spring azaleas.
Red zinnias jump out from a bed of multi-colored zinnias and say, “See me!”
Even foliage can be a flaming shade of red. The enormous leaves on the ‘Red Flash’ caladium are splashed with brilliant red splotches and are a spectacle in a container or a color bed.
