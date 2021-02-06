Perils of pruning: How NOT to trim your plants and trees

Volumes have been written on proper pruning techniques. Never fear; we are not doing so today. We are, however, going to discuss some basic pruning procedures to avoid mishaps.
Experience, sadly, can be the best teacher. Mistakes happen and corrective pruning methods can repair them, given time and patience. But some mistakes — for example, topping a tree — can scar a plant forever, ruining its appearance and damaging its growth potential.
Before taking that first snip, consider these three things:
1. The reason for pruning.
2. The correct time and techniques for pruning.
3. The safety of the gardener.
Reasons for pruning
Good reasons for pruning are to control disease, improve a plant’s shape, increase fruit or flower production, improve safety, rejuvenate (especially evergreens), remove diseased, dying or crossed limbs (which can be done 12 months of the year) or create a hedge or a screen.
The worst reason to prune is to control plant size. Having to prune a tree or shrub constantly to keep it within bounds probably means that the wrong plant is planted in the wrong place.
Types of pruning
Tip pruning, or lightly pruning a shrub for shape, can be done most anytime of the year. Most shrubs need some pruning to keep them blooming prolifically.
One especially helpful procedure for a shrub that has completely outgrown its home is rejuvenation pruning. The gardener prunes an ornamental shrub completely to the ground. I have done this on many occasions. Those first few cuts can be painful, but the effort usually results in a more attractive ornamental.
Certain shrubs need a renewal pruning — removing one-third of the old, mature stems per season and removing large limbs to the ground. Severe renewal pruning should be done before new growth starts. Renewal pruning of a forsythia before blooming may reduce your flowers for that year only. Junipers and boxwood do not respond well to renewal pruning.
There are other types of pruning depending on your desired effect. Shearing cuts (typically for a hedge) involve pruning a plant until a desired shape is reached. The biggest mistake that can happen is leaving the base smaller than the top; the top should be narrower than the base.
A thinning cut opens up the canopy but does not affect the height of a plant. The gardener can remove an entire branch where there is crowding.
With a heading cut, one removes the terminal bud, causing growth below the cut to thicken up a plant. Flower buds increase. There will be better light and air circulation as well as improved health and appearance.
Please seek more in-depth information from aces.edu, the website of the Alabama Extension System.
When to prune
Many gardeners choose to prune trees in February when the limbs are bare. It is easier to see the “bones” on naked deciduous trees. It is also easier to reach the limbs to be pruned. Thus, pruning in late winter can make the pruning job easier with a better outcome.
Every homeowner, however, should be aware of the “May Rule” for pruning ornamental shrubs.
• If a plant blooms before May (azaleas, forsythia), it is best to prune after they bloom.
• If a plant blooms after May (abelia, crepe myrtle), it is best to prune in mid-winter.
• For every rule there is an exception, and the rule breaker in this case is the mophead hydrangea; they should be pruned by the first week of July. Hydrangeas such as ‘Limelight’ or ‘Annabelle’ should, however, be pruned in late February.
The ideal time to prune Knock Out roses is mid- to late February. To produce stronger stems and more flowers, give them a hard haircut (to about a foot off the ground), rather than just tip-pruning them.
Pruning plants at the wrong time can result in no blooms the next flowering season. Azaleas, for example, set their blooms in late summer; ill-timed pruning can remove next year’s flowers. I start pruning my evergreen azaleas as soon as they have completed blooming, and finish by the first week of July. Encore azaleas can be pruned after their showiest flowers stop blooming, usually spring. Late bloomers like satsuki azaleas can be pruned when they have finished blooming.
Evergreen shrubs, especially conifers, fall under a different schedule for pruning. Conifers should be pruned shortly before or just after new growth appears.
Camellias should be pruned after flowering.
How to prune a tree
When it comes to pruning a tree, there are other guidelines to ensure a good end result. Remove diseased, rubbing, crossing (or otherwise entangled), damaged or broken limbs 12 months of the year — carefully.
It is also important to remove water sprouts (vigorous vertical branches), branch stubs, sucker growth (coming up from roots or low on the trunk), closely spaced branches or branches with weak narrow crotches.
Many gardeners “limb up” their trees or large shrubs, removing the bottom limbs and allowing another layer of plants to grow beneath the lower limbs.
Stand back and study the tree before you make a cut, because once the limb is gone, it cannot be put back.
When pruning a tree, take care not to remove more than one-fourth to one-third of the tree’s crown.
If you plan to prune a tree yourself, make certain you can do this job safely. Holding a chainsaw over your head while standing on a ladder is not a good idea.
If pruning a larger limb from a tree, proper procedures protect the gardener and the tree. These limbs should get three cuts for safe pruning.
1. The first cut is on the bottom of the branch, to prevent the bark from stripping from the weight of the branch as it detaches.
2. The second cut is on the top of the limb, close to the first cut.
3. The third and final cut is at the branch collar (the swollen area) next to the trunk. Avoid cutting into the trunk of the tree.
If a limb is large or very heavy, take precautions and hire a professional (licensed and insured with good references).
It is never correct to prune a branch along the limb leaving a stub. Pruning cuts should be made at the branch collar.
Research indicates that trees do not need dressing or paint on a fresh cut. The tree takes take of itself.
The right tools
Use the right tool for the right job. Your pruning tool box should include a bypass pruner (maybe in different sizes), lopper, clipper, pruning saw, chain saw, and electric and gas tools.
Keep pruners and loppers clean and sharp. I like battery-operated tools best as they are lightweight and do not have long cords to deal with.
Dress appropriately with safety goggles and earplugs if you are using power tools (or not). And BE CAREFUL!
Crepe murder
No article about pruning is complete without a discussion of crepe murder. “Crepe murder” is a technique known as pollarding, or removing the entire crown or canopy of a tree.
I am not sure why crepe murder has become such a rampant practice. There are very few crepes that are not cruelly disfigured, some in the summer, others in the fall and others in the spring.
The sprouts that come up are not true limbs; they tend to bend severely under the weight of the flowers. The trees develop ugly “knuckles” that destroy their beautiful form.
Additionally, murdered crepe myrtles do not develop the beautiful bark they are known to have.
I have asked around as to why homeowners continue to commit “murder.” The response is usually, “Because everyone else does it.”
The other issue is that many homeowners planted crepe myrtles that grew way too large for their new home (“wrong plant in the wrong place”).
Never plant a crepe myrtle — or any other plant — under a power line (or over an underground utility line).
Crepe myrtles come in a variety of cultivars; choose the size that fits your space.
Getting a crepe myrtle off to a good shape starts at planting. Pick three to five primary leader branches and prune the other branches coming up at ground level.
Keep returning sprouts around the base pruned, and remove water sprouts. Also remove smaller inside branches to allow the tree to have plenty of air.
Crepe myrtles may need a bit of tipping at times, just a little bit. Some gardeners remove the fruit to keep the tree neater and to encourage the tree to produce more flowers.
Crepe myrtles produce a lot of litter so placing them close to a sidewalk or the driveway may not be the best idea.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.