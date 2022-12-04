Online and off, gardening 'addicts' connect over their passion

The other night at about 2 a.m., I was intently scanning gardening sites seeking a specific carex (sedge). I paused, thinking I had finally gone over the edge. Should I be sleeping or binge watching Perry Mason instead of scrolling the internet for a plant?
One way to describe my intense interest in a plant is to say I am a “collector.” A collector, according to great gardener and author Ken Druse, has a passion. “If it is rare we want it. If it is tiny and impossible to grow, we have to have it. If it is brown, looks dead and has black flowers, we’ll kill for it.” He describes plant geeks perfectly. In our younger days, my husband and I visited nurseries in several states, often making special trips to bring something home. Age has pretty much stopped these marathon shopping sprees; however, I have become an expert on the internet learning from others where the goodies are, and adept at prying open boxes with 20 mammoth staples.
I know the delivery folks by name (it is Jacksonville) and they comment with a smile “Mrs. Blanton, plants.”
On this particular night, I was determined to locate my target. After twenty minutes of googling, success! This charming sedge is on my kitchen nursery until the weather warms. On a shopping expedition, when my cart is full, a note informs me my choice is temporarily out of stock; I often get a bit impatient — all that effort and no results. I enter my email address in hopes this cool plant will soon be in my garden.
The term “crazy plant lady” sometimes crosses my mind; I will admit to that description. This week’s haul included miniature succulents, ornamental shrubs, cast iron plants and Japanese maples among others.
The elegant amaryllis I ordered four months ago from a magnificent amaryllis site are on the carport waiting to be potted to grace my kitchen table. We stopped eating there long ago, when it became a nursery.
I needed a few pots to plant this year’s crop of amaryllis. It might be nice to have some shiny river rocks to decorate the tops. One click on Amazon and there was a “thank you for your order.” Maybe some special soil for my tiny succulents was a good idea: click.
Etsy and eBay have lots of interesting plants (for good prices as long as you look at the vendor’s reviews); lots of boxes soon arrived at my door.
The smallest plants can inspire a challenge. How wonderful to find it. I am sure my local delivery folks may be curious about what is in all those boxes from California.
How many collectors were up in the middle of the night searching for a plant? Where do all the other crazy plant people go? Straight to Facebook where no one ever seems to sleep. There are thousands of sites devoted to gardening and plants. Indeed, the plant people were up and posting: gardeners bragging on their successes, seeking sympathy for their failures, or guidance on locating a plant. The page “Addicted to Gardening” seemed to describe those of us who need a possible intervention. There are worse habits than an affection for carnivorous plants. We are not only committed to owning them, we are committed to raising them. Plants are a high maintenance object to collect; they do not just hang on the wall.
In Britain, there are three million people in 6,500 gardening groups. The British are fabulous gardeners, as over the top as we are.
I could not find a number of gardening groups in the States but I did see gardeners posting from all corners of the world. If there is a plant, there is a Facebook group. Some are private, not allowing a lurker to read unless you officially join. I wondered what mysteries they were posting about, so I started joining them. One page (Crimes against Horticulture: When Bad Taste meets Power Tools) illustrates hideous examples of bad pruning. Very scary stuff there. You definitely do not want to see your garden snapped by a passing Facebook reader and posted there. Steve Bender, the Grumpy Gardener, keeps us entertained with his slightly skewed version of his crazy gardener persona. Some of the pages had hundreds of thousands of followers. Through the miracle of the world wide web, I am now linked to crazy plant people all over the world.
What is about gardening that draws us in? We are like bees searching for nectar. We will look and look for the reward and rejoice when we find it.
During the pandemic, hundreds of people joined the legions of gardeners who already knew that gardening is a panacea for anything and everything that is wrong with our world. Gardening brings joy and happiness (and, yes, sometimes frustration), and a definite drain on our credit cards.
These newbies rushed in throwing caution to the winds. They were lined up at Lowe’s pushing full carts. I surmised many of them were clueless about the plant or what to do with it. Hopefully, they have done some homework and have created something lasting, joining the legions of us who are addicted to gardening. (I often spend time in Lowe’s helping a hapless person locate a plant for the right place, another joy of gardening.)
During those strange months, stores sold out of plants leaving empty shelves. Who would have known that the world would turn to plants when life turned hard? I hope these plants and their owners are thriving.
As I rarely left the confines of my house and garden during those quarantine days, I honed my skills as an internet shopper. It took some practice, but I can quote at least fifty places to find a perennial.
Nothing is better than when a box arrives marked “live plants.”
I rejoice when I make a new friend who loves plants and gardening as much as I do and does not regard me as an alien because my knees are dirty and I use a garden blower to clean my car. Gardening keeps kindred souls connected who think miniature succulents are charming.
Later that day, after an extensive shopping spree (and one e-mail from my credit card company to see if in fact I was really buying all those items), I decided to analyze my attachment to plants and gardening.
The garden is never still; change goes on twenty-four hours a day, bringing us a sense of new making life more interesting Watching the leaves change colors this time of the year is an occupation that fascinates even the non-gardener.
The garden is exquisite, even during summer droughts, surprise snows in December and rainy days covering the flowers in small drops of water.
Camellias are showing out. The garden glows with their fabulous blooms framed against shiny green leaves. Each day is “like a box of chocolates.”
The Japanese maples are changing colors, each one at its own speed and time and in its own color scheme. My yard is glowing.
October shined as the summer flowers were blooming side by side with the newly opened fall flowers creating a collage of colors, textures and fragrances. The smell of the ginger lilies enticed me from all the corners of the garden.
Gardeners nurture. We tend our “plant children” as I call them; I often speak to them to encourage them to do their best.
Although we get immense pleasure from our gardens, gardeners rarely brag. We might bemoan one lost plant when hundreds are amazing. In our hearts, the exquisite handiwork makes us smile. We bring joy to the bees, the butterflies, the hummingbirds, and the four year old who thinks blue flowers are the best.
On the worst day, a garden stroll can lift our spirits and bring us pleasure. Pulling a few weeds, removing a few spent blossoms, or smelling the gardenias can help us forget the problems weighing on our hearts.
Gardening is a hobby that simply can not be ignored. It requires energy, knowledge and, above all, passion. For me, the pure act of sitting up close and personal with a pansy forces me to let everything else go. Gardeners notice everything, something as tiny as a crocus poking its head out is cause for celebration. Our plants are living proof of our dedication and effort.
We pay close attention to each small change, realizing the garden changes over the hours. The daylily blooms one day, disappearing the next day.
We watch plants grow and change from the first tiny leaf to the last crumpled flowers. Every day is just a little bit different. We have to be quick or something will pass us by.
We make our houses beautiful and give a gift of beauty to anyone who passes. Showing a special flower warms my heart. Although visitors may not garden, they enjoy our efforts. Gardening connects us. There is nothing I enjoy more than a trip out to J and M Plants on Bynum Leatherwood Road to talk flowers and visit the pansies. Try it. It is better than an antidepressant.
Gardening teaches us to be very patient. We watch for the tiny seed to become a brilliant red zinnia. We know that the fat bulb we plant in December will be a gorgeous daffodil when spring days arrive. We watch for the butterflies to visit our flowers. We hope one of the visiting monarchs will leave us eggs to become caterpillars and another generation of monarchs. I fill my garden with parsley in case a hungry caterpillar decides to visit.
I grew delicious ‘Sungold’ tomatoes in my driveway garden last summer and snacked on them while I worked. Talk about instant gratification.
When we garden, we garden to suit ourselves. There is no race to win, no grade to get, no winner, our passion is our reward.
Gardeners love to bring others into their fold . We are willing to stand for hours to show best practices or demonstrate to kids how flowers grow. We hope to create another passionate gardener.
What a beautiful world if we all were even slightly addicted to gardening. Gardening is about the gardener and the plant. We learn to handle frustration, but we also experience terrific satisfaction.
Gardening surely has made me healthier. I spend hours working in the beds pulling weeds, removing litter and carrying jugs of water to needy plants. I am mentally healthier; when I garden, I do not think about the sorrows — only about the plant in my hand. Research has shown time and time again the benefits of gardening on mind and body. Even being close to the soil improves our mental health.
Gardening is hard work and often taxing when the weather does not cooperate or creatures snack on our flowers. In the long run, the wonderful sense of fulfillment can not be surpassed by a small tragedy.
As a gardener, I am doing my part to make a better world, working hard to help the pollinators carry out their tasks of pollinating vegetables and, of course, flowers. My garden provides a safe refuge for the birds who spend their days in the shelter of my plants, raising their young and snacking on a steady supply of food.
I am hoping in this holiday season we have a few more joiners in the gardening world as folks choose a live Christmas tree eventually to become part of their landscapes.
Getting close to nature is a wonderful thing and being addicted to gardening only makes it easier. Perhaps, being addicted to gardening is really a good thing, not a negative one.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.