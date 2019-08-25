McClellan, once the site of Fort McClellan, is home to lush green spaces and thick forests. Where there were once tanks, guns and soldiers in uniform, there are now medical clinics, senior citizens’ homes, upscale neighborhoods and a gymnasium.
Three inconspicuous acres, once covered in privet, weeds and run-down buildings, have grown into a gorgeous garden complete with mature trees, tropical gardens, vibrant flowers, unusual shrubs and dozens of roses.
There is also an area of raised beds where those needing a “patch of their own” can have their own spot to garden.
Cane Creek Community Gardens, now sitting on 17 acres on Justice Avenue, is a plant lover’s paradise. Owned by the Calhoun County Commission and overseen by David West of the Calhoun County Extension Office, the gardens thrive on sweat and love (and money).
Cane Creek Community Gardens is maintained for the most part by Calhoun County Master Gardeners, who work in conjunction with staff from the extension office. Along the way, the county has been a big help with large projects, and the gardens have had the continued support of the Calhoun County commissioners.
A team of hard-working volunteers (including myself) knows no boundaries when it comes to creating a glorious garden spot. Regardless of the temperature (30 or 90 degrees), a visitor will find a group of volunteers who believe in Cane Creek with all their hearts.
A rough beginning
The Calhoun County Extension began its relationship with the gardens in 2005 when the Calhoun County Commission received three acres from the Joint Powers Authority and authorized its care to the extension office. It opened as Calhoun County Community Gardens in 2007.
The beginning was rough. The grounds were overgrown with brush, poison ivy and weeds. Some areas were literally a jungle. Master Gardener Coke Williams (now deceased) quickly became one of our heroes. He used his trusty chainsaw to clear out the tangle. Coke loved using that chainsaw.
With donations from Coke’s family, the Master Gardeners restored a shed in his memory. He would be pleased. He might even have stored his chainsaw there.
In the garden’s early days, a group of determined volunteers turned a parking lot into a delightful field of wildflowers.
In a building that became the Master Gardeners clubhouse, there was no kitchen, just a sink in a meeting room. Heat came from a small heater. We had one bathroom. We now have a modern kitchen, heating and air conditioning, and three much appreciated bathrooms.
Over the past dozen years, no matter the project, Master Gardeners were on the scene, hammering, cleaning, planting and putting in countless hours of care and maintenance to the grounds and the building.
A garden of one’s own
Cane Creek is home to 65 raised garden boxes managed by the extension office. Residents of the area have access to a box to raise zinnias or zucchini. These boxes are in great demand and there is often a waiting list for one. Individuals garden at no charge and get water for no charge.
It is not, however, a community market open to anyone to come by and pick. Each box owner provides the work on their box and reaps the harvest. It is a joy to see so many interested in working with their hands and the soil.
Outside the fence is a vast expanse of turf, which provides a great place for children to run during the relay races on the annual Earth Day celebrations sponsored by the extension office.
The Master Gardener clubhouse hosts meetings, programs, classes and community workshops.
In a separate building is a Sustainability Room, where local children participate in a variety of 4H programs. The 4H Legacy Wildlife Room houses the extension wildlife agent.
On the grounds is a recently completed greenhouse dedicated to the memory of Sherron Pritchett, late wife of current Master Gardeners Association president Dick Pritchett. The greenhouse volunteers are learning to propagate and care for plants in a greenhouse.
Old tires become garden art
Since the earliest days, the grounds have developed and become more interesting and more beautiful. There are a wide assortment of unusual and majestic plants, many of them planted by the extension service’s urban agent, Hayes Jackson, and a group of Master Gardeners (MGs).
Interns in the class of 2015 (MGs in training) adopted Cane Creek as their means to earn volunteer service hours. Four years later, they remain loyal to Cane Creek, with the participation of Master Gardeners from other classes.
Creativity is displayed everywhere. For example, the 4H Wildlife Garden contains a menagerie of animals made from old tires. The MGs built a charming bridge to connect the areas of the gardens.
One of the most needed and appreciated projects was the construction of a wheelchair-accessible ramp. We have several gifted carpenters; the skilled and the unskilled all pitched in.
My husband recently visited Cane Creek after he had not been there in a couple of years. He said simply, “Wow.”
An Alabama Bicentennial garden
The grounds are a combination of annuals, perennials, ornamental shrubs and trees. Blooming across the front fence is The Butterfly Garden. Joe Trawick, now deceased and greatly missed, started the colorful pollinator garden, which attracts bees and butterflies. The air is full of the activity of winged creatures stopping to visit each flower.
Donated antique farm implements serve as a backdrop for plants. One bed contains an old sawmill and is aptly named The Sawmill Garden.
Visitors who enter the gate are greeted by The Serenity Garden, a bed of tea olives, daylilies, purslane and many other bright annuals and perennials.
Outside the gate is wonderful color bed interestingly labeled The Goat Garden (“Greatest Of All Time”). Roses, clematis, hydrangeas, hostas and a mass of perennials are a visual treat.
New this year is a Bicentennial Garden. Growing in a raised garden, this space celebrates 200 years of Alabama history. It holds peanuts, cotton, corn, blackberries and an assortment of plants.
Playing in the creek
Beyond the gate but still part of the 17 acres is a picturesque creek, which provides a place to show kids how to do water testing. During summer camp, the air is filled with kids’ squeals as they walk through the creek.
On one side of the creek is an Outdoor Classroom where children become familiar with nature’s wonders. On the other side of the creek, outside of the property, is a bat refuge.
The woods also hold the 4H Sporting Facility, where kids can learn a variety of skills.
During the annual Fall Fest, an old-fashioned fair to benefit Cane Creek, this space is a perfect place for the hayride. This year’s Fall Fest will be Sept. 21.
There are no scheduled public tours of Cane Creek Community Gardens, but simply passing by the front will give you a taste of the garden’s glory. Pops of color are visible through the fence.
I am personally very proud to be a member of the Calhoun County Master Gardeners. When I see what love and hard work can do, I am amazed. I think of the phrase, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” This seems to be the mantra for our “Cane Creek Gang” (who now number from five to seven folks a week). It is difficult to describe the miracles they and many others have created.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.