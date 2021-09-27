Mum’s the word: How to care for everybody’s favorite fall flower

Just as the gardener is ready to pitch the hand spade and the smelly gardening gloves, the chrysanthemums burst into bloom, causing us to smile. Mums are popping up everywhere, beckoning us with vibrant flowers. Time to remove weary summer annuals and replace them with fresh faces.
Mums are readily available at big box and grocery stores. There are several farms that grow their own mums and various organizations that sell mums for fundraisers. Wherever you shop, you will find an array of vivacious colors (the hallmark of fall mums).
When you shop, scout for healthy plants whose leaves are dark green; pass on those with yellowed leaves or broken branches. Be particular with any plant you bring into your garden, whether it be for a week or a lifetime.
Purchase your mums where they are fresh and well tended. If you shop in a store with shelves of mums, ask when the mums arrived and when the next shipment will be there. Shop wisely. Stressed mums without ample moisture or good care are not happy mums and will not provide the show you desire.
Look for mums with lots of fat buds. Choose mums that are not in full bloom; the color will last longer in your garden. Mums completely bloomed out may be past their prime. Mums which have just “cracked” (meaning that the color of the blooms has just begun to show) are the best choice.
Mums can die in a heartbeat. They need regular water and, if they get really dried out, they may not recover.
Once you have your mums at home, they will need some tender loving care to keep them perky.
If the soil seems dry when I remove the mums from the car, I soak the plants in buckets of water.
By the time mums have enough flowers for the trade, they are apt to be rootbound (the roots have taken up the whole pot). Being pot bound may make it more difficult to get the water all the way through the root ball.
Repot your purchases immediately. Choose a larger container (perhaps just a size larger); fill the bottom with fresh potting soil and add the mum. If the roots are really tight, gently separate them. Surround the root ball with more potting soil. Do not fill the pot up to the top as you do not want the water to run over the top and down the outside; the water should get through to the roots.
After the mum is safely in a new container, water thoroughly, making certain the water penetrates the root ball.
Mums need at least four hours of pure sun to remain vibrant. Shorter days require more ingenuity for that special place. Mums in full shade will not do well. Under a tree or a dark porch may not be the best places.
The most important thing to remember about mums is they do not like their soil to dry out.
If you wait until the leaves are drooping, you have waited too long to water and have stressed your plant. Use the finger check (stick a finger down into the soil) to decide whether your plant needs a drink. Many gardeners will lift the container; if it seems light, time to water.
Removing spent flower heads — called “deadheading” — will keep mums neater and encourage them to continue to bloom.
These guidelines apply to most any flowering plant, but for fall mums they are even more crucial.
I prefer to grow these mums as annuals. When their season is finished, I let them go. I have tried saving them, and they never seem as vivacious the next fall.
If you decide to save your annual mums, they will require fertilization and continual pinching to make certain they will get bushier. Mine have always looked a bit skimpy — never like the freshly grown ones.
If you want mums that keep on coming in your garden, choose perennial mums such as ‘Ryan’s Pink’. Give this fall charmer full sun. Two caveats; it will spread and flop. Share the extras with friends in spring when they come up, or create a new bed. About July, I give them a hard haircut to prevent them from getting too lanky. My fall perennial mums are glorious.
Remember, mum’s the word.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.