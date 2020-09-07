Mississippi wants the magnolia on its new state flag — which makes gardeners wince

It is surely no surprise that Mississippi chose its state flower, the Magnolia Southern Grandiflora, for its new state flag.
A white magnolia blossom would replace a Confederate emblem as the centerpiece of Mississippi’s proposed new state flag. Residents of the state will vote on Nov. 3 whether to approve the new flag design.
The Southern magnolia has long been associated with this area of this country. In the book “Famous and Historic Trees” by Charles E. Randall and Henry Clepper, the authors state that Gen. Grandison D. Royston planted the first tree in 1839 in Washington State Park in Washington, Ark., where it still lives.
The White House grounds are home to another historic tree. President Andrew Jackson moved it from his home in Nashville, Tenn., to Washington, D.C., in memory of his wife, Rachel.
Pierre Magnol, a French botanist for whom the tree is named, moved it to Europe 300 years ago. It appears that the magnolia has stood the test of time.
The magnolia’s glossy evergreen leaves and its highly fragrant, creamy white flowers provide year-round interest. Lemon-scented flowers perfume the air May through June. After the flowers fade, cones covered with red berries form, providing food to a variety of wildlife.
The magnolia is no shrinking violet. It can reach 60 to 80 feet tall (or more) with a canopy 40 feet wide. The flowers are the size of a dinner plate; the leaves grow 5 to 10 inches long. The leaves are a glossy green with a leathery brown underside. Magnolia limbs are highly sought after for home decoration.
However, the majority of gardeners, landscapers and homeowners intensely dislike the Southern magnolia.
Despite its beauty in a landscape, it has a lot of drawbacks. The shiny leaves fall to the ground 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. In late spring, it sheds leaves like a puppy sheds hair.
The leaves do not lend themselves to mowing, and they can quickly cover an area outside of the tree’s spot. They must be blown or raked, picked up by hand and bagged. They do not break down in a mulch pile.
The cones are, additionally, a major clean-up nuisance. When they start to drop, they do so with a vengeance, covering the area under and around the tree, creating a mess that can only be manually cleaned.
Nothing lives under the branches of a magnolia — not grass, not plants. Its wide-spreading limbs give deep shade, which makes it impossible for grass to survive underneath.
The magnolia casts a large net of very shallow roots that invade the ground to the widest branch, making digging under it all but impossible. These stretching roots have been known to lift a sidewalk.
In frustration, most homeowners end up removing the lower limbs of a magnolia in order to rake the leaves, which destroys its interesting shape.
Gardeners often say they are fans of the Southern Magnolia as long as it is not in their yards.
New cultivars have been developed that do not grow as large as the Southern magnolia. ‘Little Gem’ was created as a courtyard tree. However, it has surpassed that goal and can reach 25 feet high. As a miniature Southern magnolia, it shares a familiar habit: falling leaves.
Should a gardener still want a Southern Grandiflora Magnolia, it takes almost 10 years for a non-cultivated seedling to flower. By that time, it will probably have been removed.
Personally, I have maintained an area under a mammoth magnolia. It is a maintenance nightmare! When it comes to planting, just don’t. (Unless, of course, you live in the White House.)
