Making changes in the garden, and accepting what we can’t control

Columbus Day alerted us that summer was easing when we had a morning temperature of 45 degrees. Just a few days before, summer was still roaring.
After summer 2022, the gardeners and the plants need change. It was hot; Alabama summers usually are. The lack of rain, however, was a real heartache for those who tend annuals and perennials, ornamental plants and trees or crops. I have spent hours holding the end of the hose only to scratch around and find that only the top of the soil was wet.
I am sad for the folks who have gotten so much water they have lost all they had.
So many people need rain for their survival.
When the water bill arrives each month, I hold my breath before looking at the amount. Water bills are included in the expenses of my gardening hobby. When nature does not provide the water, I do.
Too many dry days have tried my patience; I carried lots of gray water (from the dishwater or the pasta pot) to keep plants alive.
On these nice fall days, I scout my garden to see what is still living and thriving and what is not. Plants die from under watering, over watering or lack of nutrients. There are others; the list is long and scary. Some of my plants died as they were dreadfully under watered. A few died because they got drowned when we had the occasional downpour. I am hesitant to fertilize in this heat and drought.
Time to take my own advice and cut back on my landscape. This is an important and heart-wrenching decision on the part of a person who lives to tend her flowers. The color bed, which held seven and a half flats of cold weather pansies and several hundred annuals during the summer, is history
It is vital to take care of what I have without stress and anxiety. My physical capabilities are not what they were when I started this paradise. Gardening is supposed to be good for us. It is not, when we can not keep up and our landscapes get overgrown and plants (and gardeners) look haggard. One easy way to scale back is to use more perennials than annuals. Choose ones that are drought tolerant once they are established. It goes without saying that native plants require less babysitting.
Zinnias are a delight, but they become top heavy and flop. They seemed to need lots of water to look good; at the same time, the leaves got spots and powdery mildew and did not look especially charming. The butterflies adored them — sadly the butterflies can not keep them watered, staked or dead-headed. Thus, I have chosen to enjoy another gardener’s zinnia bed in 2023. The Butterfly Garden at Cane Creek Gardens is a delight as multitudes of butterflies visit the zinnias every day.
While the troublemakers are fresh on your mind, jot a list of what did not do well this year to prevent being tempted next spring and make the same mistakes again. It is just important to make a list of your stars.
Unfortunately, I get tempted very easily and am frequently on the hunt for the odd and unusual — code words for ‘needs more maintenance.’ I am keeping a journal in my 2022 calendar (not easily misplaced) recording what performed well and what did not, and what needed constant attention whether it was water, fertilizer or diseases or pests (or loved by deer). New plants will be bulletproof – TOUGH. My notes will include the names of plants who reacted poorly to stress such as extended drought. Unfortunately, there were many — too many — for me to cope with on a daily basis.
A beautiful garden full of vibrant flowers and vivacious shrubs is such a joy. At the same time, fabulous gardens require lots of care and maintenance. The two can not always go together when a garden overflows. My expectations will need some adjustments; worrying about the weeds is not a good thing.
Plants, like people, often have a tougher time when they are under stress. Under watering moisture-needing shrubs will stress them to the point they will have a hard time thriving. Prolonged drought can take out mature trees and newly planted ones. As hard as the gardener may try, we cannot water as well as Mother Nature.
There always seems to be plants out of reach of the hose or the sprinkler. It is time to give them, especially those in containers, a home closer to the water source.
Too much rain can drown our plants. Storms with lots of rain can fell mature trees. Since there are factors we may not always be able to do a lot about, the gardener needs to be as tough as the plants. I remember how I felt after the tornado of 2018 as I surveyed the horrific damage around me, realizing how my community had changed overnight. I could not be tough those days as I felt a sense of loss over years and years of hard work and love. Like many others, I started over again in the conditions the storm left me — sun instead of shade.
If you have invasive plants in your yard requiring constant attention, remove them as well as ornamentals or trees which are not healthy. Sometimes a plant cannot be saved. Plants causing safety issues need to go.
Like other mature gardeners, I have started digging out the needy plants. I will miss them and if I am fortunate, I can rehome them to a younger, more energetic gardener.
Many gardeners are no longer raking the leaves and taking seriously the articles extolling the virtue of “leaving the leaves.” I am not necessarily following that new trend. At my house, I would not see my garden for years as the leaves in my yard are about a foot deep in places. Mulch, however, is readily available. There is a place for any insect who needs a place to hibernate. My small patch of grass is kept raked so the grass does not get smothered.
I have read we should leave a brush pile in our yards so creatures, especially snakes, could hide out. Not ready for that garden activity yet. The best way to use leaves in your garden is to grind them with a lawnmower and mulch the gardens. I have some large, thick leaves which would not decompose until the next ice age and we would probably find them frozen in the ice. “Leaving the leaves” would certainly cut down on my workload.
I apologize to all the leaf lovers who hold on to every leaf in some form as I do remove piles from my garden. No room on my small city lot for a compost pile to hold my forest of leaves. The leaves layer abundantly on the azaleas and my spring ephemeras; it might be difficult for them to flourish. Azaleas do not like to be planted too deeply and the leaves can certainly bury them.
Any areas where we walk should be clean. Wet leaves can be slippery — safety first. The new line of battery operated blowers makes this an easy chore, especially for senior gardeners.
Marauding wildlife was a problem, to say it mildly. The deer grazing on my flowers became a daily activity. They have their (and my) favorites: the roses, the heucheras, the caladiums, pansies (their absolute favorite), pentas, begonias, hydrangeas, impatiens and anything else young and juicy. I am loath to plant pansies this fall as they will quickly become deer food.
That is a situation we often have little control over. Even a disgusting smelling spray may not stop the chewing. The internet lists lots of deer resistant plants, but I do not remember a deer-proof one, just some that are less victims. My sister tied small stinky packages around her yard, yet the deer ate anything they wanted, chewing her hostas to the ground.
What is the answer? For me the plants I love dearly that are deer bait will go in my backyard surrounded by an eight foot fence. Walking out to find dozens of pansies chewed to the ground is never a happy situation. Change is coming. I will simply remove their favorites from their line of fire and I will avoid deer feed plants (getting harder).
Now I have bunnies in the backyard. They are so dear; they love plants and chew whenever they find the right appetizer. I had to learn to live with them. How do you move bunnies out of your garden? We could ask Peter Rabbit.
This summer, I did battle with the following, none of which I could seemed to control:
• Rose saw fly: their tiny green caterpillars munch on the roses, making small patterns in the leaves. Since I prefer not to use harsh chemicals, I had to learn to look the other way.
• Japanese beetles: these iridescent nuisances can devour anything they set their hearts on. Bucket of soapy water in hand, I headed out early mornings to pick off as many as I could, dropping them in the bucket. I discovered I could not win the battle.
• Hibiscus saw fly: a terrible little caterpillar that decimated the leaves on my dazzling perennial hibiscus leaving behind lace doilies. Early mornings were spent crawling around the plants picking off the tiny little worms.
• Black lubber grasshoppers: giant grasshoppers capable of taking down a five foot high elephant ear. The only defense against them is a sturdy shoe or a flat shovel. Another battle where, again, I was the loser.
• Squirrels: enough said
• Armadillos: a nuisance with great digging skills
Lessons learned: there are a lot of thugs in the garden we cannot control. We can try to avoid targeted plants, buy plants with fewer enemies or admit defeat. I tried all three. But I will continue on.
This essay is about change. Changes in our gardens, changes in our gardening habits, changes in our idea of what gardening should be, changes of heart. It is about learning to adjust, to learn new ways, not giving up or in just to garden differently.
Gardening is a glorious hobby. Like other things in life, stuff goes wrong. But it is up to us to accept and move on. Even with the nicest potting soil and the finest plants there will be losses, some through no fault of our own. Many things, however, are operator error (the wrong plant in the wrong place). We can keep learning, causing declines in operator errors and increased successes and satisfaction.
Enjoy the photos of exquisite plants that give the gardener a lot without asking too much in return. They earned their place in my heart and garden.
The changes, they are a-coming.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.