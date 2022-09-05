Looking back on this summer in the garden, and taking steps to prepare for autumn

Summer is slipping away, with autumn on its heels. Gardeners are as hot, dry and weary as their flowers. Passionate gardeners persevere, doing whatever is necessary to keep their gardens beautiful and healthy until the first frost.
Summer 2022 has been tough. Days with heat indexes over 100, high humidity, no rain and miserable hot temperatures. Regardless of the weather and whatever comes our way, we derive pleasure and joy from our gardens. The gardener understands the importance of a relationship with nature. Our contact with the earth, green spaces and plants makes us healthier physically and mentally.
Ask any of us who enjoy our gardens if we are ready to throw in the hand spade and we will quickly tell you we are not retiring from the garden. Cut back? Maybe. Quit? No.
I spent a lot of time with hoses and jugs of water keeping all my precious charges healthy. A few stragglers did not survive and were quickly replaced with perky new plants.
I have weeded until I could do it in my sleep. Weeding became a therapeutic exercise as I stood and admired a neat, clean bed. A small pruner has been part of my daily get up on any trip outside (along with mosquito repellant).
Gardening is not without small traumas. While weeding, a swarm of guinea wasps took great offense and stung me repeatedly as they chased me across the lawn. In a day or two I had recovered from this run-in and I was out again, being careful not to go near their home.
Not too long after this encounter, I realized I had gotten into a nasty plant with allergenic properties. Days and days later I was still bathing in calamine lotion.
My garden beckoned. Flowers needed admiring. Weeds multiplied. I ventured out, clothed from head to toe for any clash.
Early mornings in September bring a touch of fall. Daytime temperatures rise, however, and the air gets so dry it feels as if a large sponge is absorbing the moisture. Daylight is coming a little later and sunsets are earlier. Instead of thinking of winter’s cold, we concentrate on cool season annuals and perennials. Camellia season is not far away; the bright faces of pansies will soon provide endless cheer.
The growing things have not been the only garden joys. The wonderful hum of the bees accompanied their forays into the flowers. Hummingbirds visited their favorite blooms and the butterflies flitted through the air gently landing on their chosen blossoms. How lucky to have these fabulous creatures to keep me company.
Preparing for fall
Here are some good things to do (and some not to do) in September:
• Weed! The fewer weeds overwinter, the fewer will crop up next spring.
• Continue to monitor for diseases and pests. As long as our garden is growing, there can be problems.
• Prepare your garden for summer survival of 2023. Amend your soil with compost and add mulch as needed. Take a soil test. Anything added now will have the winter to work its magic.
• Clean up vegetable gardens as plants wither, promptly removing the dead or diseased plants. Mulch empty beds or plant a cover crop.
• Continue to water any new trees, shrubs or vegetables that are still producing. It is possible that your plants may not need as much water as they did in mid-summer.
• Our delightful summer annuals are going to seed. Allow them to seed and collect the seeds for next spring. Plan a seed swap. The finches love the seeds on coneflowers; leave them as treats for the birds.
• Keep lawns mowed as long as the turf is growing.
• Freeze or can a late bounty of tomatoes.
• Harvest excess herbs and preserve them for later use.
• Do not fertilize or prune trees and shrubs. Tender new growth will be bitten when the first frost arrives.
• Mop head hydrangeas (not the re-bloomers) and azaleas pruned this month will not have flowers next spring and summer.
• Continue to remove dead, diseased or crossing limbs.
• Anytime you plant individual annuals or perennials, try to disturb the soil as little as possible to prevent encouraging dormant weed seeds to sprout. (Learned this lesson the hard way!)
• Plant perennials, allowing them to develop nice healthy root systems over the winter.
• Inventory your garden; decide what worked and what did not. Remove plants you may not like, ones that spread aggressively, or are just too much work.
• Check out deciduous trees and shrubs in the nurseries before the limbs are bare.
• Clean and store pots that can not handle winter’s freezing temperatures.
• Take clippings of any plant you want to save.
• End of the season sales could result in something special at a great price. My favorite local garden center has a sale at the end of September.
• Catalogs are filling our mailboxes. Pre-order for next spring or summer, thus, making sure you can get first pick. Keep an eye out for new selections on the market.
• Plant a fall garden. Some seeds (or transplants) should have gone in the ground in August. Plant carrots, collards, kale, onions, radishes, Swiss chard and turnips in September.
Our summer memories are brimming with visions of overwhelming beauty that allow the gardener to overcome the misery of sticky hot days. The following exquisite blooms and plants brightened my garden in summer 2022:
• hydrangea
• coleus
• ‘Blue Chiffon’ (or ‘Pink Chiffon’) Rose of Sharon
• caladium
• impatiens
• hibiscus (perennial and annual)
• dahlia
• rudbeckia (coneflower)
• Asiatic or oriental lily
• zinnia
• purple coneflower
September comes around only once a year. Make the most of it.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.