JIMMY'S TREE: A magnificent cherry tree graces the garden at Anniston First Methodist

As in all towns, there are beautiful houses of worship in our area. We are fortunate to have many with distinguished histories as well. Each has some distinct feature that makes it admired.
Some of these sacred spaces were built when Anniston was in its very early days, and they have stood the test of time with the hard work and dedication of staff and volunteers.
We have elegant houses of worship and we have modest ones. All, however, are the pride and joy of their members, beloved by all who bow their heads within the walls.
In addition to having beautiful buildings, many of these houses of worship have magnificent ornamental gardens. These gardens are extensions of the buildings, designed to complement the architecture and the history. But they might have gone unnoticed, since some are tucked in corners. They may just be overlooked as we fly around in our cars.
Over the next several months, we will be looking at some of these lovely landscapes. We’ll be visiting the unique gardens at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels in Anniston, Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, Temple Beth El in Anniston, and Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Heflin.
Today, we will get to know a cherished courtyard at Anniston First United Methodist Church and meet “Jimmy’s Tree.”
Jimmy Roberts, now deceased, was a superior plantsman, gifted musician and unabashed nature fan. In the late 1990s, he planted “Jimmy’s Tree” (a kwanzan cherry) and left a legacy to the members of First United Methodist and this community.
