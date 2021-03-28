JC Designs offers locally-crafted festive wreaths and other decorations

Oxford resident Joy Greenwood grew up surrounded by artistically-gifted family members.
“My grandmother was very talented; she always had beautiful tablescapes and decorated beautifully. My mother is an incredible decorator. She owned a flower shop locally and later began a catering business, all known as Receptions Beautiful and Flowers,” said Greenwood.
In her late 20s, Greenwood joined the family business: catering, decorating weddings and doing fresh floral arrangements. Greenwood started making wreaths as part of her family’s business.
“It was second nature for me if I needed a wreath for my front door to make whatever I was envisioning,” Greenwood said.
Through the years, she has continued to help people decorate their homes for Christmas and in general: picking out furniture, paint colors, custom window treatments and accessories.
JC Designs is Greenwood’s partnership with her niece, Crystal Barnett, to showcase their crafty endeavors. Together, the women create wreaths, door hangers, topiaries and more. Greenwood finds inspiration for her decorations from different sources.
“It could come from something as simple as an ornament or something seen in a magazine,” said Greenwood.
Decorations from JC Designs range in price. The wreaths pictured average about $125-$135 depending on the materials, and if you choose to incorporate a door hanger such as the lemon or the bunny, that is an additional $40-$45 depending on the design you choose. The lemon topiaries are $65 each, and the carrot topiaries are $35 each.
Greenwood explained, “You cannot compare custom wreaths, decorations, topiaries or door hangers to anything at a retail store because we do not have anywhere that you can go and have custom pieces made to accommodate your personal needs or style.”
To see more of Greenwood and Barnett’s creative decorations, visit JC Designs on Facebook.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.