Invasion of the flesh-eating plants!!!

Whenever someone visits my garden, the first plants on the tour are the pitcher plants.
Hardy pitcher plants (Sarracenia) are beautiful, even otherworldly. These delightful plants are carnivorous, surviving on meat (not a McDonald’s burger), perhaps a couple of flies a month or maybe a cricket on occasion.
Sarracenia are naturally occurring where soils are deprived of nutrients. They make up for the lack of these nutrients by becoming carnivorous and dining on insects.
(The pitchers have never tried to bite a finger while I was cleaning out their container.)
Pitcher plants make excellent additions to the garden all four seasons of the year. Although the leaves go dormant in the winter and turn brown, they are still attractive, just less so. I simply snip off the old leaves when the plants completes dormancy and new foliage begins to appear.
Their vase-shaped leaves come in an array of colors, including white, red, chartreuse and yellow.
These leaves, sometimes called “pitfall traps,” allow the plant to snare insects — just one of several ways carnivorous plants trap their prey.
The leaves produce a sweet-smelling liquid attractive to insects. Once the insect comes to take a sip, it falls down into the leaf, where it is trapped and drowns.
The juice is not a normal nectar; it contains chemicals like the ones in our stomachs. These fluids slowly chew up the skin of the insect and the insect eventually dissolves, turning into more of the deadly fluid and feeding the pitcher plant at the same time.
Since these plants normally grow in very poor soil, they compensate by drawing nitrogen and proteins from the fluid which held the insects.
Neat, right? What gardener would not want to have a pitcher plant in the garden?
The leaves of the pitcher plant are not the only reason these plants are a show stopper. The flowers produced in the spring are drop-dead gorgeous. Blooms in the colors of red, yellow and pink at the top of thin stalks are unique and surreal.
Pitcher plants are not extremely demanding. It is, however, essential to provide the growing conditions they need from the beginning. What you do not do is as important as what you do.
Place your pitcher plants in a full sun location — one that gets six or more hours of sunlight per day.
The sunlight will give the best colors to the leaves; they will not reach their full potential in shade. The sun also brings out the remarkable veining in the leaves. The brighter the leaves, the more insects will be attracted.
These carnivores plants actually like our humidity, too.
Hardy pitchers do not make good houseplants; they do much better in the garden. They have to have a dormant season, and can handle very cold temperatures without damage.
Pitcher plants naturally grow in boggy places. Essentially, the gardener will create a bog garden.
Choose a container (plastic or ceramic, not terra cotta), preferably a deep one with no holes in the bottom. Add a row of drainage holes just below the growing line to allow excess rain to drain.
If you choose a container with holes in the bottom, place a saucer underneath and keep it filled with fresh water. (Since mosquitoes enjoy standing water, the first plan might be a better option.)
One of those small pools for kids makes a great bog garden if you do not mind the outlandish colors of the pool in your landscape.
Pitcher plants can also grow in a pond, but the soil line should be higher than the water level. Some homeowners may have the space to go all out and create a bog garden in the ground.
Pitcher plants do not like highly chlorinated water or water with other chemicals. Avoid watering them straight from the hose. The purer the water, the healthier your pitchers will be.
To water mine, I keep a bucket that catches rain water. If there is no rain water, I fill a bucket and let it stand with a screen on the top until the chemicals dissolve. Do not let the pitchers dry out.
Sarracenia can easily be repotted if a container gets overcrowded. I have read several opinions on when to repot: One source suggested repotting after dormancy, while another grower said they could be repotted any time of the year. Since I have not officially repotted, but only moved them into forever homes, I cannot verify which is the better way. Experiment and see what works best for you.
The natural growing places for pitchers are areas where the soil is sandy with lots of organic matter, and acid soils. They prefer an acid mixture between 3.0 and 5.0. Very few garden plants can stand that amount of acid soil.
Do not use garden soil or regular potting mix. Your pitchers may expire in these mediums. Use anywhere from 33 to 50 percent peat and the remainder sand (not beach sand). You can also use perlite in the mix, but absolutely no lime of any kind.
Do not fertilize your pitcher plants. They will burn and most probably die. Do not stuff them with bits of meat from the table. They cannot digest fat or raw meat, and they will rot. Offering the occasional insect is fine, though.
While sarracenia is hardy in winter, nepenthes (a hanging or Asian pitcher plant) is tropical in nature. It will not overwinter outside. I take this showy plant into the house, where it prefers a sunny window. My nepenthes gets bottled water and no fertilizer. I just hope there is something flying around my house so it gets a meal during the colder months; it is actually satisfied with two small insects per month. This pitcher plant is an incredible plant and worth the effort.
Try your hand with pitcher plants. They are usually found in specialty garden shops or online. They deserve a place in every garden.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.