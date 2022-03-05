If you want to start a vegetable garden, look no further than your own driveway

I have always been slightly envious of people who had gardens full of luscious vegetables. My time and energy went into planting flowers — hundreds of them — as I (incorrectly) believed I did not have the right climatic conditions to grow vegetables. What I really lacked was imagination. Vegetables need lots of summer sun to develop — at least six to eight hours — and it was there right in front of me.
More people are growing their own vegetables. We know our home grown food is safe as produce recalls increase. Our vegetables are fresh, picked and quickly eaten; they have not traveled hundreds of miles in a truck and sat around a warehouse waiting to go to the store. And then there is the taste! Nothing beats a fresh vegetable. The last reason may be the most important: The satisfaction of growing our own food. The day I pick my first tomato and inhale my first tomato sandwich of the season will be a day filled with smiles.
Select your containers
We can still grow delicious vegetables even if we lack the space or the where-with-all for a traditional garden.
Gardeners are now using containers, stacked tires, whiskey barrels, five gallon buckets, small raised bed gardens, and even straw bales. Containers allow people of all skill and physical levels to garden.
My containers of choice are specially-designed grow bags purchased online. They are constructed of a very sturdy cloth that drains well, allowing the roots to breathe, and are easy to move as they come with handles.
Containers can be plain, fancy, costly or free. Match the container to your plant; stuffing a large plant into too small a container may prevent a plant and its roots from flourishing. Check the depth of your container as well as how much of your media your container will hold. Both are important for a healthy plant. A container needs excellent drainage as a lack of good drainage may doom your plants. Many of the containers on the market do not have drainage holes. Check and add them if necessary. The more the merrier. Black nursery pots will work, but they can hold in the heat and may not be the best choice for growing plants in the hot sun.
Container gardening actually can be easier than planting in the ground. The gardener has control over the soil and, hopefully, few or no weeds. Containers are easier to water. Your plants may still get a disease or an insect, which is a normal part of the growing process. Keeping the plants near you will encourage you to scout for problems and take care of them sooner rather than later.
Some vegetables are more suited to container life. Small to medium plants especially are best suited. Consider dwarf variety tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumber, carrots, herbs and greens such as mustard, lettuce and spinach. Corn may not be appropriate.
A common mistake for first time “farmers” in a traditional garden is over-planting and then struggling to care for it, often giving up before their crops have finished bearing. There is really no need for dozens of tomato plants when three will feed your family, unless you are one of the kind souls who love to share their bounty. Containers can surely help with care and maintenance and maybe with the “more is better” concept.
A driveway garden
My solution to having my dream garden was under my feet: my driveway where I walked every day. The end of my driveway closest to my house will be the site of my vegetable garden. It was already home to pots of annuals and herbs. A water source — and help from my husband with watering chores — is readily available; there is plenty of sun and I can keep a close eye on my crop from the kitchen window.
I tried planting potatoes years ago in whiskey barrels in my driveway, harvesting about two dollars worth of potatoes for a forty dollar investment. I — a complete novice — was, however, proud of those potatoes, and they were delicious. That same year, I planted tomatoes for the first time. Early blight and too little moisture (from me) did not provide the best results, but the few harvested tomatoes were delightful. I am more knowledgeable and ready to try again.
A successful vegetable garden demands excellent drainage whether in ground or containers. My grow bags provide the necessary drainage; they do tend to dry out quicker, as do all containers. The bags will sit on heavy duty dollies to allow the bags to drain and protect the surface of my driveway. Use bricks or pot feet to lift your bags off the ground if you do not have dollies.
Watering is key
The right amount of moisture is critical. Vegetables like tomatoes are basically water. The roots need to be kept evenly moist. Too much water or too little water can spell death for your plants. How much water and how often to water will depend on the type and size of the plant, and rainfall. More soil in a container may dry out less. To keep water from running out over the top, do not fill it to the very top, staying at least an inch or two from the rim. I also mulch the top of the soil to keep it from crusting and drying out too quickly.
When watering, water the base of the plant instead of the leaves to prevent disease. A finger stick several inches deep is an easy means to measure the need for water. If the soil is dry, water. If it is not dry, skip the watering. Water deeply — shallow water spells disaster. Little bits of water are not nearly as helpful as one big deep watering. The water should run out of the bottom. If the soil gets too dried out, the soil shrinks from the side of the container and soil water runs down the sides instead of through the roots. If you use saucers under your containers, keep them emptied.
Plants in containers need fertilizer. The type depends on your plant, its mature size and the container’s size. Slow release fertilizer for vegetables works well; I have a specially-formulated tomato food for my tomatoes and an all-purpose one for my potatoes and others. Read and follow the directions exactly. More is never better.
Garden or native soil is not appropriate for containers. It may harbor disease or unwanted insects. I have had really fine luck with Ocean Forest or Happy Farm potting soil from Downing’s General Store. I want my plants to have an excellent home.
At the end of the season, compost your soil.
My 2022 garden will include two kinds of leaf lettuce, spinach, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and herbs.
When the weather is a bit more predictable I will plant my lettuce (covering it if there is a freeze). As with anything else, buy healthy plants. Last year, my lettuce grew happily in containers. We had delicious homegrown lettuce with most of our meals (no worries about coming down with an illness from my lettuce).
Growing potatoes
By the time you read this column, my seed potatoes will be safely tucked into their seven-gallon potato grow bags. The potato grow bags have small flaps to roll up to watch the growth.
Potatoes should be planted between the middle and the last of February. The first week in March may not be too late if you decide to try growing potatoes after reading this column. Some gardeners cut their potatoes into pieces with an eye to each piece and let them callous over. My potatoes are small, so I planted them whole.
R. D. Downing at Downing’s General Store picked out three kinds of seed potatoes for me, filling small brown bags with two pounds each of each: red, gold and white. Always use seed potatoes, as leftover potatoes from your pantry are not appropriate for growing potatoes. They may have been sprayed with chemicals and may have viruses. Buy disease-free seed potatoes at a reputable garden shop where you can ask questions and get correct advice.
I layered four inches of potting soil in the bottom of my grow bag and added the seed potatoes, covering the potatoes with more soil sprinkling the mixture with organic all-purpose fertilizer. As my potatoes grow and leaves push up, I will cover them with wheat straw. My crop should be ready for harvest sometime in May. Fresh potatoes are a culinary treat!
Growing tomatoes
Nothing says summer more than a tomato. Over the winter — after some online research — I spoke with the staff at Tasteful Gardens, who helped me pick some interesting tomatoes suitable for their container homes. I chose plants rather than seeds for this spring. I did not want to press my luck.
My purchase included sun gold cherry tomatoes as well as several different dwarf tomatoes producing medium-sized fruit. They will arrive just in time for spring planting.
I ordered about five kinds of basil. The pollinators love the basil flowers and we will enjoy the leaves. There will be basil to share. Last year I added basil to my flower containers. Additionally, I purchased lemon verbena, famous for its fragrant leaves, and pineapple sage, beloved by the pollinators.
Bright green stakes will be used to build support towers in the bags. I am ready when the weather gets here.
For those who are fascinated by the hundreds of tomatoes available, take a look at Totally Tomatoes catalog. Your mind will be boggled by all the choices.
Since I read carrots do best from seeds, I chose a type that performed well in a container. Fresh carrots are a delicacy.
It goes without saying there will be dozens of parsley plants. The swallowtail caterpillars munch on the leaves during the summer and we enjoy the show. I plant enough for them and us.
Another method of growing vegetables increasing in popularity is straw bale gardening. I recently read about a man who filled his entire driveway with straw bales.
According to an aces.edu publication, “Straw bale gardening is simply planting vegetables into a straw bale that has been conditioned or gone through a composting stage. It is good for areas with poor soils or without the space for a traditional garden.”
You can literally put a straw bale anywhere you have enough sun and water.
Getting your straw bale ready takes a bit of time (about two weeks), a few supplies and a few easy steps. Start soon and you will be ready for a spring planting. Tomatoes and other goodies will be in your future!
The straw bale will need to be in full sun and close to a water source. The bales can dry out quickly and will need regular watering.
Just as with containers, some crops will do better in straw bales. Dwarf tomatoes and lettuce among others are ideal for them. Corn and watermelon may not be good choices. Once you are done with your straw bale, you can recycle it!
For those who would like to try straw bale gardening, there is an excellent publication on the ACES.edu website, ANR-2792, to demonstrate. I hope you will give it a try. Having your own fresh vegetables will make the effort worth it! Amaze your neighbors with your garden in the driveway.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.