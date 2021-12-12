Gifts from the gardeners in our lives are plentiful and pleasing

There have been gardeners in all walks of life who have bequeathed us legacies from their time spent cultivating a garden. Working intimately with nature inspired glorious images in prose, poetry, paintings and activities in everyday lives.
Football coaches, artists, writers and others who find gardening a pleasure agree that “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.” (John Keats)
Gardens and plants fascinated Vince Dooley, respected football coach at the University of Georgia. While still coaching, he began serious studies of horticulture with some of UGA’s finest professors. As he began to develop his garden and collect the plants, he is quoted as saying, “I want one of everything. I know that’s impossible but I want to try.”
One particularly cold winter, he lost the blooms on all his mophead hydrangeas except for one shrub. That shrub was propagated, and from it we have the brilliant blue flowered mophead ‘Dooley.’ ‘Dooley’ is not the favorite inhabitant of his plant world; that honor belongs to the Japanese maple.
Pat Dye was known not only for his skills on the Auburn football field but also for his lovely garden and Japanese maple nursery. Coach Dye remarked in a YouTube video (dated 2014) that he started with 670 20-year-old trees, and that number grew to 7,000. Although he is deceased, his interest in growing beautiful plants lives on at Quail Hollow Gardens in Notasulga, Ala. His garden has become a place for visitors to share his genuine love for Japanese Maples and even to purchase a cultivar of one of Coach Dye’s well-tended maples.
College professors, usually caught up in tests, students and lectures, can become animated gardeners breeding beautiful plants and writing superlative books for gardeners of all levels. Dr. Michael Dirr and Dr. Allan Armitage (both University of Georgia faculty) are household names to gardeners the world over. Both have written extensively about plants, educating generations of would-be and experienced gardeners. Dirr’s “Manual of Woody Landscape Plants” is the standard for college students and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening.
Many authors were inspired to write about their exquisite gardens from putting their hands in the soil and creating places that were magical and magnificent.
For decades children have grown up being entertained by the adventures of Peter Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny, Squirrel Nutkin and their friends. English gardener, artist and illustrator Beatrix Potter designed and maintained the exceptional gardens which she used as the backdrop for her timeless classics. Most of the characters of her timeless classics lived and played at Hill Top, a farm she bought in 1905. As a young girl, Potter began making her own small gardens and her love of plants stayed with her throughout her life. Her love of gardens and animals has influenced more than one generation of adults.
Emily Dickinson’s passionate interest in plants, nature and her fascination and devotion to her stunning gardens inspired her poetry and her volumes of personal correspondence. She was a skilled gardener and brilliant botanist who was known more when she was alive for her gardening than for her writing. It would be impossible to separate her flowers and her often complex writings as they were tightly intertwined. Dickinson was a native New Englander; she was born and died in Amherst, Mass. Her gardening activities centered at the Homestead in Amherst, the home site of her family.
British author A.A. Milne introduced Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood to an untold number of children and adults. Although he may not have been a hands-in-the-soil gardener, he had a great admiration and respect for nature, especially the forest on which the Hundred Acre Wood was based -- Ashdown Forest, more than 6,000 acres in Southeast England. In this enchanted forest, Christopher Robin, Winnie-the- Pooh, Eeyore, Roo, Tigger, Owl, Rabbit and Piglet have a variety of adventures. Books about Winnie and his chums have charmed a reading audience since they first appeared in print almost 100 years ago.
There seems no more fitting medium for the gardener to illustrate an admiration of plants than in a painting. Volumes have been written about artist Claude Monet’s magnificent garden in Giverny, France. Scenes from this garden grace prints in homes, calendars, cards and original paintings that sell for millions of dollars. His landscapes have been replicated around the world. Monet was an avid gardener, capturing on canvas what touched him, especially stunning landscapes filled with flowers. He created his gardens not only for their amazing beauty, but also to be the perfect subjects for his paintings. He designed and cared for them personally. Monet’s attraction for the exquisite showed in every painting he created. He said, “Beyond painting and gardening, I am good for nothing.”
Georgia O’Keefe, a major female artist, was a dedicated gardener. She was well-known for her magnified (and often sensual) paintings of flowers. Her fabulous abstract paintings were inspired by her garden at Abiquiu, New Mexico. She also maintained a house at Ghost Ranch. Some refer to her garden at Abiquiu as a “gardener’s” garden. From this landscape she brought ravishing flowers to life on canvas. Her portrait of a Jimson weed painted in 1932 sold for $44 million at auction in 2014.
Home gardeners, like the well-known gardeners of our world, can be personally inspired by the act of planting and watching our gardens grow. We, however, also plant our gardens to share with others. My young neighbor came over one morning to practice his colors by looking at the flowers.
We gardeners satisfy not only our own desires with striking blooms and gardens, but derive almost as much pleasure in bringing beauty to others. Many gardeners enthusiastically share photos of their flowers and gardens on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, drawing thousands of followers. Those who are artistically inclined bring their flowers to life on canvas with paint brushes. Some of us have chosen to write monthly columns about the true joys of gardening.
In many communities, there are those who believe a garden is essential to the physical and mental wellbeing of their neighbors. Research has proven that visiting a garden improves the health of the residents of a community. Look around our county and note the efforts of local gardeners: Longleaf Botanical Gardens, Cane Creek Community Gardens and The Jacksonville Pocket Park Garden, among others. Individual gardens receive beautification awards and are featured on garden tours and in the media. YouTube features thousands of gardens, each one more fabulous than the next. Thank the gardeners for their gifts; they come straight from their hearts.
