From yard darling to neighborhood menace, the war against the invasive Bradford pear tree rages on

The callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) made its appearance in the United States in the 1900s when it was imported from Asia to improve the health of our common pear, which was prone to fire blight. A cultivar is a variety produced by selective breeding — often to solve a problem or add a characteristic.
Many people refer to the callery pear as a ‘Bradford’ pear, the most well known cultivar of the callery pear. The Bradford pear — which came into existence through grafting — is a callery pear, but it was originally thornless.
The Bradford pear became the darling of homeowners, gardeners and landscapers. In its time (in the 1960s and on) there was hardly a yard without a Bradford pear. Roads into subdivisions were lined with the pear trees and it became the favorite of anyone who was seeking a rapidly growing hardy tree with lots of flowers.
People loved the tree despite the fact its sweet white flowers had an awful smell (reminding me of canned tuna). The stinky flowers appear in spring — April to May — before the leaves. It is hard to miss the scent or the sight of a field of ‘Bradford’ trees covered with dainty white blooms.
A problematic plant
The Bradford pear was far from what the owners hoped; the angle of its branches was weak and prone to breaking, especially during storms, which became a maintenance and safety problem. Soon, other cultivars were introduced to produce a stronger tree.
The callery pear crossbred with other non-native callery pears and became an invasive tree, competing with our native plants for light, water and nutrients, and depriving our native insects of a food source. Where there is callery pear, there will be a field of them as they spread with a vengeance.
Callery pears formed dense forests. The pears moved into disturbed areas, pastures that have been ignored, right of ways and forest edges. The callery pear became a menace to anything in its path.
Not only did the pear spread, but it also grew vicious long pointy thorns that could even puncture the tires of a tractor. The thorns made hand removal a dangerous job.
The callery pear will grow anywhere, tolerating partial shade to full sun, and wet and dry areas.
How did something so well loved become something hated and so problematic?
According to The Alabama Cooperative Extension System,
“The reason for this invasive spread lies with the way the species breeds and the fruit it produces as a result. Callery pear is self-incompatible, which means it requires outcrossing with genetically different plants for successful fruit production. Because all trees within an individual cultivar are genetically the same, they are unable to cross-pollinate.
For years, Bradford was the most planted cultivar, and very little fruit was produced because they could not cross-pollinate. Over time, the Bradford cultivar was found to be structurally weak due to its branching pattern and was replaced with other cultivars. This shift greatly increased the genetic diversity of ornamental plantings and led to opportunities for outcrossing and successful fruiting. In many urban areas, callery pear trees are now loaded with fruit in the fall where none were previously produced.”
Seeds are spread to the far corners by birds and other animals. Callery pear seeds are not like the parents, and the offspring of these wild types can cross pollinate and produce lots of viable seeds.
Callery pears are almost impossible to control once they are established. Pull up seedlings and destroy them, but be mindful of the sharp thorns.
Large trees are going to need herbicides. Make certain to read the label and follow directions exactly.
Homeowners and landowners MUST remove the callery pear (and its cultivar, the Bradford pear) on their property. Once established, eradicating this tree is a difficult task.
Bring on the Bradford ban
Invasive plant experts are speaking up. South Carolina is banning the sale of Bradford pears in the nursery trade. The ban takes place in 2024. Trees already growing are exempt from the ban; that does not mean that existing trees should not be removed.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources added the callery pear to the state’s invasive species listing in 2018. In 2023, it will be illegal to buy or plant the callery pear in Ohio.
Callery pears were added to Pennsylvania’s Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed list as a Class B Weed in 2021. Talk about frightening: A Class B weed is one that is so invasive that it can not realistically be eliminated. In February 2024, the Department of Agriculture will issue a Stop Sale and destruction orders to nurseries selling or distributing the callery pear.
Do not plant a Bradford pear, the most popular cultivar of the callery pear. Callery pears are often referred to as Bradford pears for this reason.
Be mindful that there are pears that are sterile; they are safe to plant. But be careful, especially if shopping on the internet.
Join the movement: Remove the callery trees from your landscape. Get rid of the invasive plants and replace them with native plants. Improve our world one tree at a time.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.