Dress up your windows with Exclusively Shutters in Chelsea

Debra and George Linton own Exclusively Shutters based in Chelsea, Ala.
Debra Linton started working with a fabrication company when she was 19 years old, and the couple opened their business in 2006.
“I have been in the shutter industry for over 40 years. I sold them to put myself through college,” said Debra. “I enjoy people, I have always enjoyed sales, and I know the shutter industry. A small business advisor doesn’t want you to start a business you don’t have experience in, so we took their advice and started Exclusively Shutters.”
George works as the installer for Exclusively Shutters. Formerly, the Lintons had a factory in Loxley, but when they moved back to Birmingham to take care of George’s mother, they decided to work with a friend in Georgia who now handles the manufacturing.
Debra estimates that 80 percent of their customers are repeat customers.
“Our customers always refer people to us. One customer just referred me to somebody, and they have referred nine people to us in two years,” she said, “All of our customers are so kind. I go to another small business, Magnolias, and get them a small thank you gift for referral.”
Debra explains that plantation shutters were considered a “rich man’s” product in the ’80s. They were associated with the “upper crust,” and were for aesthetics only in a library or sitting room. Now, people enjoy having them throughout their house.
“People have realized that these shutters can do four times what blinds or drapes can do. For the last 15 years, everyone has been getting them — even in garages. So many people have allergies and can’t do drapes,” Debra said.
Exclusively Shutters sells shutters that can have 2 ½-4 ½ inch louvers (the horizontal slats of the shutters). In order to decide which size to order, consider the way you decorate and the style of your home. Modern shutters have 3 ½-4 ½ inch louvers, shutters for a modern coastal look have 4-4 ½ inch louvers and shutters at lake houses typically feature 4 ½ inch louvers. The shutters are heat treated and painted with a waterborne paint.
“When I come out for free consultation, I show hundreds of photos, so that we are making the product the way they want it. If they have a specialty color they want the shutters to match, we have a scanner and will match the color,” Debra explained. “Once the shutters come in, I call the customers, and we set up the installation.”
Usually, it takes about four to six weeks for orders to come in, but currently, the wait time is about five to six weeks.
“A typical job is a two to three-hour installation for 10-25 windows, including taking down what they currently have. If the homeowner is getting shutters for the whole house, and a typical house has probably 15 windows, you’re looking at spending about $5,800-$6,500, depending on size and materials,” Debra said.
Customers can choose between a solid cellular poly or hardwood. Debra says most decorators want hardwood, and most customers are now choosing hardwood because it is less expensive than the solid cellular poly for the first time ever. To care for this investment, she advises clients to dust regularly and not leave the windows open all the time.
“It is a large investment, so you want it to be something you are happy with. If you are looking for shutters, get online and look at reviews,” Debra said. “Ours are all made in America — all made in the South, even.”
She says that what sets Exclusively Shutters apart from other companies is that they call people back and do what they say they will do.
“The comment we get the most is that people will say, ‘That was the thing that went the smoothest that we did to this house,’” Debra said, “We don’t leave a mess. When we go into a home, we want people to feel comfortable and like they’re working with friends. If something goes wrong, tell us, and we will fix it.”
To contact Debra or George Linton at Exclusively Shutters, call 205-949-7231, visit exclusivelyshutters.com or reach out to Exclusively Shutters on Facebook.