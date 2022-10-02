Downing and Sons gets productive with produce in expanded seed store

Downing and Sons in Anniston has been a family-run fabric, home and garden store since 1963. Earlier this year, they opened their new expanded seed store around the corner from the fabric store.
“We’ve had this space since my mom and dad bought it in the late ’80s,” said Lewis Downing, manager of the store and son of owner Robert “R.D.” Downing. “We always talked about what we wanted to do with it, and we decided it was time to do something productive.”
The new location for the seed store allows Downing and Sons a bigger space to be able to offer more items. Downing explains that the seed store and fabric store are still part of the same company, but they are just different departments. The fabric store is still located at 1030 Gurnee Avenue, and the seed store is now located at 108 West 11th Street.
“Last year, we cleaned it out and refinished the floors and ran new electricity down there,” Downing said. “We call it the seed store as a label for us to differentiate from the fabric store.”
Downing’s grandparents opened Downing and Sons to sell True Value paint, and that led to selling hardware and paint supplies, and that’s when they began selling Bonnie Plants.
“All my cousins still call it the paint store, and we haven’t sold paint for almost 30 years,” Downing said, laughing.
Downing and Sons sells seeds by volume and weight rather than prepackaged seeds. They also sell canning supplies.
“People are wanting to grow their own food and preserve it, and we think that’s cool. We’re also going to offer homesteading supplies and beekeeping supplies. We don’t know what else we’re going to add, but we are figuring that out,” Downing said.
According to Downing, all kinds of lettuce, root crops and leafy greens are popular right now, including turnips, collards, cabbage, kale, mustard, radish and carrot.
“We have tons of potting soils, and we also sell convenience hardware. You can come here and get a tape measure or screwdriver in much less time than you would spend going to a big box store,” said Downing.
Deciding to move a department to a new location, even one right around the corner, could be a difficult decision, but Downing believes it was the right one.
“We are having fun, which is one of the main things for us. It is a good indicator to us that we’re doing something right,” Downing said.