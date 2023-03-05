Don’t soil your finances; remember these tips when buying plants

Divine plants are everywhere! Spring 2023 will arrive soon — March 20. We are dreaming of a perfect garden.
Although our hearts tell us it is spring, the weather may not always agree. The last official frost date is April 15. Both the ground and the night air can stay cool. A surprise cold snap may still happen. Young sheltered plants still need tender, loving care. Before the plants make their permanent home in the ground they must be hardened off, i.e., they need to acclimate to their new environments. Otherwise these newbies may hang their heads and curl their leaves, especially if they are straight out of a greenhouse.
Seasoned gardeners know that the best time to plant shrubs and trees is in the fall with the second best time in early winter. The enormous array of blooming plants, however, does not surround us in the fall as in the spring. Common sense takes leave as we stuff our vehicles to the brim, smiles on our faces. One year my husband walked out to the truck stuffed with assorted beauties, shook his head and questioned, “Sherry what are you going to do with all these flowers?” I shrugged my shoulders and said I do not know.
With the overwhelming presence of sensational plants what is a passionate planter to do? We imagine each one in our gardens. My husband brings in a stack of catalogs with the mail and hands them to me, his first error. Perhaps he should have stopped at the recycle bin first. Too late; with my reading glasses on I am poring over them. Whoever knew there were so many seeds? My small packages are already at my house waiting for warmer days.
My seed potatoes are in their grow bags with excellent instructions from Robert Downing of Downing and Sons. Planting potatoes is a real hoot! I waited too long and the unusual tomatoes I wanted online were sold out. She who hesitates is lost. No matter; I found others.
Paradise, for the plant collector, is found on the slick pages of the catalogs, gardening websites or the shelves of our local garden stores. Let us not forget the spring plant sales at Longleaf Botanical Gardens (April 28 and 29) and the Tree Amigos 4H group at Cane Creek Gardens and The Greenhouse Sale at Cane Creek Gardens on April 8. There will not only be fascinating plants, but gardeners to help shoppers pick the right plant.
One night, as the clock struck 2 a.m., the urge to browse online came over me. This year I would develop a plan to know where the plants would go before I checked “add to my cart.” I decided to consider a plant’s needs, my conditions, and the plant’s purpose in my landscape instead of just its pretty face. One site divided the plants into groups: perennials, grasses, shade, pollinators. Bingo! It was easy to choose. My cart was in the double figures. I am waiting a bit before I hit the checkout button. One good thing about online or catalog shopping is that it is easy to delete one or add another. I got an email reminding me my cart was waiting. “Do I really need all those plants?” Probably not — who really needs one more plant? In my case, the crazy plant lady does.
THINGS TO CONSIDER
“Real gardeners buy at least 10,000 plants over the course of a lifetime without having any idea where they’ll put them once they get them home.” I plead guilty, especially in a garden shop filled with exquisite flowers.
To help those inveterate shoppers who are scanning catalogs, online sites, and will soon be strolling the aisles of a garden shop with a cart behind, here are a few tips on how to choose a plant. I may have done this at another time, but like other helpful hints, a reminder never hurts. (Especially for gardeners who have no restraint or a poor memory.)
Think ahead. Where is the plant going to live? What are your climatic conditions for a particular plant? Is it a good size, or heaven forbid, too much work?
• Bring home a healthy plant: healthy green foliage, without disease, and with a nice shape, and good root system. Avoid patient zero who carries a problem; know what you are bringing into your garden.
• What is the plant’s purpose in your landscape: as a screen, hedge, foundation planting, focal point or to attract pollinators? Plants make excellent privacy fences.
• Choose deer resistant plants if you have a super annoying deer problem. There is probably no deer proof plant but there are lists of supposedly deer resistant plants.
• Check the mature size and width. Is there enough space? Heaven forbid one day it will have to be chopped with a chainsaw or dug up.
• Be aware of a plant’s growth habits: upright, spreading, clump forming or veining. Spreading aggressively can be a gardener’s headache. Clumps can get wider and wider.
• Does the plant need sun (part sun) or shade (part shade)? A shade plant in the sun will struggle and need very frequent watering. A sun plant without sun will flounder.
• How much water does the plant require? Is it a thirsty water hog or is it drought tolerant or maybe somewhere in between? Keep in mind even the most drought tolerant plant requires water until it has settled in. In a severe drought everyone needs moisture. Also important to remember if you have the means to keep a garden watered in dry times.
• What amount of care does a plant require to do well? Does it need lots of attention: dead heading, staking, fertilizing, dealing with pests or diseases? “Bullet proof” is a phrase commonly used by gardeners — tough.
• As you consider care, it is quite important to consider how much work you plan to do. All gardens, even low maintenance, require effort, and dollars to be successful. Large gardens with hundreds of plants require everyday effort. Before you buy, keep your energy (and enthusiasm) in mind.
• Research how a plant propagates. Does it reseed or send out underground roots wherever it chooses, another word for invasive? For goodness sake, do not choose an invasive plant or one on the internet with 500 seeds for practically free. They are not a bargain.
• Be aware of your USDA hardiness zones and pick plants that can live happily inside your zones, both hot and cold.
• Understand the lifespan of your plants: perennial (lives for more than two years), annuals (lives and dies in one season) and biennial (takes two years to complete its entire cycle).
• Know how disease prone a plant is. If a plant has a disease named for it, run the other way. In a time when we are trying to cut down on chemicals, buying plants that are disease resistant is a good thing.
• Some plants are more likely to have insect problems. Take note of those. Thus, you can avoid dealing with the problems they bring.
• Choose carefully, to have something blooming twelve months of the year, a blessing in the garden. Winter need not be colorless. Camellias are the queen of the season.
• As you consider your blooms, check out the size, how long the plant blooms, and how many blooms the plant will have. I like my blooms to flatter my house colors, not clash.
• Recognize what type of foliage your plant will have: deciduous (loses its leaves in the winter), semi-evergreen (loses some leaves) evergreen, green twelve months of the year. Foliage, especially on conifers, adds delightful texture to a garden.
• Maintenance issues with particular plants can be an issue. Magnolia trees are gorgeous, but they are a clean up job 12 months of the year. Sweet gum trees can be a clean up job.
• Plants with either allergenic or sharp plant parts may not be your first choice. Some plants are extremely toxic and can cause severe illness. These can be more problematic if there are inquisitive small children or puppies.
• Determine if an interesting plant has root or surface issues (which may cause problems with mowing), invasive, or sprouting problems as well. Crepe myrtles can throw up sprouts far from the tree.
• Seek out native plants for your garden. They perform well in our gardens, provide food for native insects and generally are more used to our climates and rainfall.
• Take fragrance or odor into account. By all means, bring in the gardenias, the roses, and other fragrant plants. Watch out for the stinkers: mimosas or female ginkgos.
• It is essential your plant matches your soil. Check your drainage; many plants do not like wet feet. Your plant needs to match your soil pH as well as its texture and structure. Many plants do not flourish in red clay or hard compacted soil.
• The growth rate of a plant is important in a garden. Some trees growing too fast may not be strong. If you are hoping for shade, you may want to avoid slow growing trees.
• Some trees and shrubs live longer than others. Knowing this fact helps choose a tree for its long term presence in your garden.
• With any plant it is essential to match your personal expectations and limitations to the plant. Some homeowners claim they need a no maintenance yard, basically non-existent
• Before the advent of so many outlets on the world wide web it was often difficult to find a unique plant that appeals to you. These days the sky is the limit.
• With the abundance of rare and unusual plants, cost can be a consideration.
Hopefully, some of these ideas may guide you to the perfect plant among the explosion of fabulous flowers. May spring be wonderful and may the flowers, trees, or shrubs you choose be a joy instead of a disappointment.
Sherry Blanton, “The Southern Gardener,” writes about gardening for The Anniston Star. Contact her at sblanton@annistonstar.com. Follow her on Facebook at Southern Gardener-Anniston Star.