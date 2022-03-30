 Skip to main content
SPRING HOME & GARDEN 2022
IN LIVING COLOR

Craig and Brigitte Miller traded in their white walls for bold blue and green

Craig and Brigitte Miller recently redecorated their Anniston home, trading in neutral grays and whites for bold greens and blues.

It all started when Brigitte Miller came down with COVID, and spent a lot of time looking at house pictures. She realized she wanted something different … something bold … something uplifting.

“I wanted color,” she said.

Craig and Brigitte Miller had bought their Anniston home nine years ago and spent more than two years renovating. Walls were torn out. What had once been nine rooms were turned into an expansive great room. The finished home was decorated in soft whites and grays.

It is neutral no more. The Millers’ home now makes a statement with deep shades of blue and green on the walls, while artwork and accessories bring in pops of pink, yellow and orange.

The colorful makeover started with one of Brigitte’s favorite candles, which was a deep blue-green color. She asked designer Scott Skinner of STS Decorating & Design if he could match it. And now many of the walls in the house are painted in Peacock Teal.

(That original candle sits in the middle of the coffee table in the middle of the great room.)

Craig Miller is president of Miller Sand & Landscape Supply, which opened in 1986 selling sand, soil, mulch, gravel and other landscaping supplies. A few years ago, the company expanded and began selling indoor and outdoor decorative items. Craig handles the sand and gravel, while Brigitte handles the decor.

Most of the accessories in their newly colorful home came from the shop — including a variety of Real Touch faux flowers and plants.

In the dining room, Skinner pulled together a centerpiece of these faux flowers to match a wildly colorful butterfly artwork on the wall.

In the entryway — which Skinner calls “the calling card of the homeowners, that introduces their personalities” — the walls are painted Kelly Green. Skinner picked a shade of green with the same depth and brightness of the Peacock Teal, to make sure the two colors played well together.

There is a neutral color in the house that pulls all of the other colors together, but it’s not the neutral white or cream you might expect. It’s black.

In the dining room, one wall is painted in a soft, subtle Peppercorn Black — which “doesn’t really read as black,” Skinner explained.

Black shows up again on the ceiling of the entryway, on one wall of the kitchen, and in the tiled fireplace surround.

Gleaming, sparkling details like gold lamps, silver cabinets and sparkling crystal buttons bring light to the rooms, and also help tie everything together.

The house sits atop a mountain, and a wall of glass doors leads out to an expansive deck and showcases the view.

“What first captivated us when we opened the door to the house was the view,” Craig said, pointing out Mount Cheaha in the distance.

Their morning ritual is to drink that first cup of coffee while watching the sunrise. Sometimes there is a sea of clouds. Sometimes there is a blaze of color on the horizon.

“God paints a new picture every day,” Craig said. 

 

