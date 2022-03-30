Craig and Brigitte Miller traded in their white walls for bold blue and green

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
It all started when Brigitte Miller came down with COVID, and spent a lot of time looking at house pictures. She realized she wanted something different … something bold … something uplifting.
“I wanted color,” she said.
Craig and Brigitte Miller had bought their Anniston home nine years ago and spent more than two years renovating. Walls were torn out. What had once been nine rooms were turned into an expansive great room. The finished home was decorated in soft whites and grays.
It is neutral no more. The Millers’ home now makes a statement with deep shades of blue and green on the walls, while artwork and accessories bring in pops of pink, yellow and orange.
The colorful makeover started with one of Brigitte’s favorite candles, which was a deep blue-green color. She asked designer Scott Skinner of STS Decorating & Design if he could match it. And now many of the walls in the house are painted in Peacock Teal.
(That original candle sits in the middle of the coffee table in the middle of the great room.)
Craig Miller is president of Miller Sand & Landscape Supply, which opened in 1986 selling sand, soil, mulch, gravel and other landscaping supplies. A few years ago, the company expanded and began selling indoor and outdoor decorative items. Craig handles the sand and gravel, while Brigitte handles the decor.
Most of the accessories in their newly colorful home came from the shop — including a variety of Real Touch faux flowers and plants.
In the dining room, Skinner pulled together a centerpiece of these faux flowers to match a wildly colorful butterfly artwork on the wall.
The walls in the living room are painted in Peacock Teal, while the walls in the foyer are Kelly Green. When picking accessories, designer Scott Skinner used colors from the abstract painting in the foyer.
A cozy front room was turned into a glam bar, with flocked wallpaper from England (but only on one wall, so it doesn’t look like your grandmother’s house). Barstools upholstered in magenta pull up to a custom-designed bar crafted from black granite. The cheetah print ottomans were found online at Wayfair.
In the dining room, designer Scott Skinner used Real Touch faux flowers from the decor shop at Miller Sand & Landscape Supply to design a centerpiece that matches the butterfly artwork on the wall. The dining table is acrylic. The pendant lamps were found at T.J. Maxx.
In the guest bathroom, the vanity looks like it is hanging from the ceiling with cables (but it’s not). The sink, which is lit with LED lights, is from Toto. The walls are covered in vinyl planks, running vertically.
Craig and Brigitte Miller take us on a tour of their vibrant Anniston home for the 2022 Spring Home and Garden section.
The black tile fireplace surround sets off the Peacock Teal paint on the walls.
The kitchen island was designed like a Swiss Army knife, with a lower level cantered out at an angle. The hardwood floors are Brazilian teak.
In the master bedroom, a wall of glass doors opens onto the deck and the view of the mountains. Behind the bed is a textured accent wall.
The teal candle jar on the coffee table was the inspiration for the new color scheme.
The silver sculpture in the corner of the living room is a grandfather clock. Out on the deck is Sophie the Labradoodle.
In the kitchen, teal walls meet black cabinetry. Black is used as a neutral tone throughout the house. The hardwood floors are Brazilian teak.
The view from the back deck is what first drew Craig and Brigitte Miller to the house.
The deck runs the length of the house. The glass doors can be opened all the way to open up the deck for entertaining.
A wall of glass doors showcases the view, and can open part-way or all the way so the deck can be used for entertaining.
LED light strips are built into the underside of shelves.
The ‘infinity mirror’ is a conversation starter. “Folks will stare into it, then walk around to the other side of the wall to see where it goes,” Craig Miller said.
Craig and Brigitte Miller recently redecorated their Anniston home, trading in neutral grays and whites for bold greens and blues.
The flower beds in front of the house are mulched with artificial pine straw from Miller Sand & Landscape Supply.
In the entryway — which Skinner calls “the calling card of the homeowners, that introduces their personalities” — the walls are painted Kelly Green. Skinner picked a shade of green with the same depth and brightness of the Peacock Teal, to make sure the two colors played well together.
There is a neutral color in the house that pulls all of the other colors together, but it’s not the neutral white or cream you might expect. It’s black.
In the dining room, one wall is painted in a soft, subtle Peppercorn Black — which “doesn’t really read as black,” Skinner explained.
Black shows up again on the ceiling of the entryway, on one wall of the kitchen, and in the tiled fireplace surround.
Gleaming, sparkling details like gold lamps, silver cabinets and sparkling crystal buttons bring light to the rooms, and also help tie everything together.
The house sits atop a mountain, and a wall of glass doors leads out to an expansive deck and showcases the view.
“What first captivated us when we opened the door to the house was the view,” Craig said, pointing out Mount Cheaha in the distance.
Their morning ritual is to drink that first cup of coffee while watching the sunrise. Sometimes there is a sea of clouds. Sometimes there is a blaze of color on the horizon.