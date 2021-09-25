Chimney checkup: Make sure your fireplace is safe and efficient

Heath Burr owns Heath Chimney Services and has a few recommendations about fire safety as we move into a colder season.
Burr recommends using a licensed and certified chimney service. Heath Chimney Service is licensed by the state and certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America. To find a certified company in your area, visit csia.org and enter your zip code, and the website will show you all the certified companies in your area.
“You should have your fireplace inspected annually by a professional chimney company whether it is wood-burning or gas, so it burns efficiently,” Burr said.
Another component of efficient burning is having dry and seasoned wood. To ensure that your wood is dry and seasoned, Burr suggests purchasing a moisture meter.
“It has these little probes and gives a moisture reading of the wood. You want 15% to 25% max; anything more than that you wouldn’t want to use,” Burr said.
Burr suggests one way to tell if your fireplace is burning properly is to go outside and look up at your chimney while you have a fire going in your fireplace.
“The smoke should be almost invisible, not gray or black,” he said.
One of the main points stressed by Burr is to follow the intended use of your fireplace.
“It is a fireplace, not an incinerator. Do not burn cardboard or Christmas wrap or Christmas trees. It causes flash heat like at a bonfire, and that flash heat gets above ignition temperature,” Burr explained. “Creosote is the black stuff that gets in the flue, and that gets the fire above ignition temperature and is what starts a lot of fires.”
Burr recommends getting your chimney and fireplace looked at in the summer and not waiting until the last minute with the first cold snap.
“Right now, we are booked out through December. We have some availability, but any major jobs would definitely have to wait until December or January. For the last two or three years, I haven’t really had a slow season, but the busiest time is usually after the first cold snap through the spring,” Burr said. “In spring, we get a lot of calls for air conditioner duct cleaning for residential clients.”
Burr says dryer vents are a leading cause of fires, and recommends dryer vents be checked and cleaned annually.
Fireplace and chimney inspections are recommended even if you do not plan to use your fireplace. A proper chimney cap can help prevent unwanted chimney tenants.
“Chimney swifts and bats are protected, and they want to nest in chimneys without proper chimney caps. You can get histoplasmosis by breathing in bird or bat poop,” Burr said.
Services offered by Heath Chimney Service include fireplace and chimney inspections, new installations for gas or wood fireplaces and wood stoves, repairs on chimneys and chimney chases, water intrusions on chimneys, brick and mortar repairs and the selling of gas logs and inserts.
“We do dryer vent inspections and installations. We do pretty much anything around chimneys and fireplaces. We do refurbishments on chimneys and fireplaces and new builds. We sell custom chimney caps, stainless steel or copper,” Burr said.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.