BE STILL MY SOUL: A church garden in Heflin offers a quiet sanctuary

Unique houses of worship and the incomparable gardens that surround them improve the heart and soul of an area. Regardless of the belief systems of the congregants or the size of the membership roster, these sacred gardens are a gift to those who take the time to savor nature’s glory.
Whether a building sits in a busy urban setting where hundreds of cars pass each day or on a quiet road where the pace is slower and less hurried, these cherished gardens are essential to our well-being.
Heflin boasts beautiful neighborhoods with graceful trees and lovely gardens. On one particular narrow street, a visitor finds the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, a charming house of worship made more memorable by its glorious garden.
Mary Humphries, who (along with her husband) is the caretaker of the Church of the Messiah’s enchanting landscape, says it best: “Keeping this exquisite garden is peaceful, relaxing, refreshing and provides me with a new outlook on life.” Indeed, this garden is joy.
Despite the garden’s close proximity to a ballpark that can resonate with chants and screams, the garden at the Church of the Messiah remains a place of calm and solitude.
Large trees scattered across the grounds provide shelter for the congregants who worship within.
Walk through the arch adjacent to the parking lot and leave the world behind.
A beautifully designed and built wall and stone patio are perfect for the setting. Cheerful lenten roses line the top of the curved stone wall. A plastic green Easter egg lies forgotten in the greenery.
Nearby, pink dogwood blossoms welcome spring. A Japanese maple with brilliant red foliage stands out in a neighboring flower bed.
Ornamental shrubbery grows behind the lenten roses and the stone wall. Circling the entire garden is a massive hedge of azaleas that is covered with pink and white blossoms in the spring.
Leave your stress outside the stone and shrubs of this enchanted place. Take a seat on one of the stone benches and allow nature to surround you.
