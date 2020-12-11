At Fiddler’s Green in Jacksonville, the holidays are an ode to history

You’d be forgiven if you thought that the columned white house atop a hill at Fiddler’s Green in Jacksonville had been standing there for centuries.
But the house has only been there since 2007 — although many of its parts are centuries old, salvaged from a historic home in Jacksonville before it was torn down.
Owners Chris and Heather Dempsey have always loved history, architecture and old houses. As a little girl, Heather dreamed of one day buying one of Jacksonville’s historic homes.
“We just love things from the past,” Chris said.
Chris and Heather are both teachers at Pleasant Valley High School. They have two daughters, Ada, 12, and Ruby, 6.
When it came time for the couple to build a house, they initially set out to build a replica of an old house. But then they learned that the historic Kelly-Lockett-Gidley House was going to be demolished. (There’s now a Cook Out fast-food restaurant near where the house used to be.)
Col. Samuel H. Lockett was an engineer with the Confederate Army. After the war, he worked for a time as an educator in Jacksonville. Portraits of Lockett and his wife, Cornelia, hang in the hallway of the Dempseys’ home.
The Dempseys were able to salvage several architectural elements from the Lockett house, including doors, moldings, flooring, a stair railing, a fireplace mantel and a clawfoot tub.
“We saved a little bit of history,” Chris said.
“The house has a new foundation, new walls, new bathrooms — but the feel and charm of an old home,” he said. “It’s a new old house.”
The house is built on part of the farm that has been in Chris’ family for five generations.
The Christmas tree in the front parlor is decorated with ornaments collected on a family trip to London, when the Dempsey daughters served as flower girls in a wedding.
The dining table dates to 1790 — the oldest piece in the house. The fireplace is cast iron painted to look like marble. The Christmas tree is decorated in jewel tones and peacock feathers.
The Christmas tree in the study is decorated with family ornaments and ornaments collected on trips.
The Christmas tree in the master bedroom is decorated with characters from literature and Disney.
Fiddler's Green Christmas house.
Fiddler's Green Christmas house.
Fiddler's Green Christmas house.
Ruby Dempsey, age 6, has a pink Christmas tree in her bedroom.
Chris and Heather Dempsey at their home Fiddler's Green near Jacksonville decorated for Christmas.
A mercantile at Fiddler's Green sells local goods such as honey, goat milk soaps and soy candles.
The wedding chapel features windows from the 1800s and pews from an old church in Mississippi.
The log cabin originally belonged to Chris Dempsey's great-grandparents before it was moved to the property.
The gristmill serves as a banquet hall for wedding receptions, parties or proms.
Fiddler's Green Christmas house.
Every year (except for this COVID year), there’s a big Civil War reenactment in a field near the house.
Chris also plays fiddle with the award-winning string band Un-Reconstructed, which plays Civil War-era tunes on period instruments.
Behind the house — in what used to be his grandfather’s watermelon patch — Chris carved out an old-fashioned garden, with towering crape myrtles, wisteria vines and walkways made from bricks salvaged from old chimneys.
About five years ago, a cousin asked if she could hold her wedding reception in the garden. The caterer mentioned that if the Dempseys built a facade of a wedding chapel, people would want to get married there.
But why build a facade when the Dempseys could build a whole chapel?
Fiddler’s Green has since grown into an event venue and a tourist attraction, with five rustic outbuildings that have hosted weddings, banquets, proms and Sweet Sixteen parties.
A gristmill with a working water wheel serves as a banquet hall.
A mercantile sells local goods such as honey, goat milk soaps and soy candles, along with pocket squares and socks for forgetful groomsmen.
A log cabin (available to rent for a honeymoon night or a weekend getaway) originally belonged to Chris’ great-grandparents before it was moved to the property. “We took it down, numbered the logs, then restacked them,” Chris said.
Weddings are still their biggest business. They host about 25 a year. When daughter Ruby was younger, she wanted to be a flower girl in each and every wedding.
More recently, Fiddler’s Green has started opening for Christmas tours. Heather decorates the house and the outbuildings — including a total of 15 Christmas trees. The band Un-Reconstructed plays in the log cabin. Santa is available for photos in the chapel.
Fiddler’s Green, 3105 Roy Webb Road, Jacksonville, will be open Saturday from 4-6 p.m. for the final holiday tour of the season. Tours are $10 and last about two hours. Inside group size will be small for social distancing.