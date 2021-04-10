AN ODE TO SPRING: This year, the flowers are breathtaking

Spring officially started on March 20. It has been giving and unforgiving. Terrible storms have wreaked havoc, destroying lives, properties and the sense of security of those in their way.
But we also have received magnificent displays of spring flowers, which have lifted our spirits after this long year of sickness. We come outside and admire the glory and hope of spring.
I offer you this tribute to my garden, which gives me back much more than I can give it. Poet William Wordsworth provided the words. Nature provided the artwork.
‘Lines Written in Early Spring’
By William Wordsworth
I heard a thousand blended notes,
While in a grove I sate reclined,
In that sweet mood when pleasant thoughts
Bring sad thoughts to the mind.
To her fair works did Nature link
The human soul that through me ran;
And much it grieved my heart to think
What man has made of man.
Through primrose tufts, in that green bower,
The periwinkle trailed its wreaths;
And ’tis my faith that every flower
Enjoys the air it breathes.
The birds around me hopped and played,
Their thoughts I cannot measure: —
But the least motion which they made
It seemed a thrill of pleasure.
The budding twigs spread out their fan,
To catch the breezy air;
And I must think, do all I can,
That there was pleasure there.
If this belief from heaven be sent,
If such be Nature’s holy plan,
Have I not reason to lament
What man has made of man?