A love-heat relationship: It’s summertime, and the livin’ is crazy

Having survived June and July, more than a handful of dedicated gardeners are ready to throw in their holey, smelly gardening gloves by August’s arrival.
Our plants, too, are weary. Being beautiful for so many days is a heavy burden. Container plants may have outgrown their homes and require daily, or even twice daily, watering.
Many of us attribute our lack of energy to the “dog days of summer,” the weeks between July 3 and Aug 11. The weeks are named after the Dog Star (Sirius) in the Canis Major constellation. The ancient Greeks blamed Sirius for the hot temperatures, the drought, the discomfort and sickness that occurred during this time period. Aha, the reason I get so cranky about midsummer!
Summer officially arrived on June 20 with the longest day of the year. After the summer solstice, days began to shorten. Solstice comes from the Latin words “sol,” meaning “sun,” and “sistere,” meaning “to come to a stop or stand still.”
Summer bids us goodbye on the 21st of September. Autumn makes its appearance the next day. It can be hard to differentiate these two, as fall conditions seem a continuation of summer: hot and dry.
Our summer annuals say “enough already” by late summer and simply fade away, making room for autumn-blooming flowers. I am not unhappy to see these exhausted flowers go. I have been known to shop the big box stores in late August to see if there are fresh summer annuals available to replace the tired ones.
Let us remember the joys associated with summer. Our gardens are brimming with fabulous blooms: gardenias, hydrangeas, roses, lilies, salvias and the fascinating foliage of caladiums and hostas. Beautiful summer annuals provide the show we love: zinnias, marigolds, petunias, begonias and purslane. The buzz of the bees around our flowers, the antics of the hummingbirds and the lights of the fireflies entertain us.
We are certainly enjoying the bounty from local farmers markets or friends with abundant harvests as we devour homegrown tomatoes, green beans, Silver Queen corn, cucumbers and squash.
We are grateful for the peach men from Clanton who bring us juicy sweet fruit; we can never get enough peaches.
I also have a long list of things that drive me crazy during the hot months. Probably some of these may strike a chord with other gardeners.
Bees with an attitude can upset our relationship. I am a great pollinator fan. Without the bees, the butterflies, the birds and the moths we would have a drab world. Normally, I get along great with the bees. They seem to trust me and pretty much ignore me when I am in their space. One incident marred our love affair. I was gardening blissfully in the Jacksonville Pocket Park. The bees were enjoying the gaura surrounding me. Suddenly I felt a stab of pain, then another, then another.
By then, I was jumping up and down. I got my fellow gardener’s attention (hard to ignore my screams). She told me to pull down my pants, and I did. There were welts all over my posterior. We scoured my clothes until we found the offender caught in my pants. Somehow, an innocent bee flew up my pants leg, getting caught in a no man’s land when I sat down. My friend told me to go home. I said, “No way, I am not finished for the day,” all the while hopping from one foot to another. We called my husband, who showed up with creams and sprays, and again we pulled down my pants to doctor the bites. We smile at this episode, wondering who might have video of this experience. I still love bees, but I am way more attentive to where I sit.
I have a hate-hate relationship with the black lubber grasshoppers, however, which has gone on since the day I saw my first one. These ugly creatures (jet black with an orange stripe) start out about ¼ inch long; they eat constantly until they reach 2 inches (or more) in length. One year the swarm decimated a 5-foot elephant ear.
Wherever there is one, there are likely to be dozens. These grasshoppers taste terrible, thus gardeners are their sole predators, as no other creatures will eat them. They are hard to kill, as they are lightning fast. Years of practice have made me adept at stomping them. I have also become an expert at cutting them in half. The grasshoppers reproduce in late summer and disappear only to appear again in May of the next spring (gobble, gobble).
Although deer are beautiful creatures, they can do major damage in the garden. They do not just make holes, they eat the whole plant. The deer are with us all four seasons; it appears they do more damage in the summer as there is so much more to munch. My lily buds were the first casualty; hosta next, and so on. Deer love our beautiful yards, and I doubt there is any perfect way to dispatch them.
Just about the time the hibiscus begin to shine, the hibiscus sawflies turn up, making lace patterns in the leaves with their constant chewing. Hibiscus sawflies are partial to members of the mallow family and leave other plants alone. They may do enough damage that leaves begin to curl and die.
The larvae of the flies do the damage; they resemble caterpillars but they are not caterpillars. They attack early in the morning and have huge appetites; their victims are the leaves, not the flowers. The pests start on the bottom of the leaf and move to the top as they grow larger. I have not tried spraying them; if I did, I might try something like insecticidal soap, reading and following every single word on the label. Hopefully, new leaves will hide the decimated ones.
I also have rose sawflies that chomp on my rose leaves, leaving the flowers untouched (the deer eat those). Rose sawflies have larvae just like the hibiscus sawfly; once again the larvae look like caterpillars but are not. They will ruin the look of the foliage but probably not inflict major damage unless they demolish all the leaves.
Mosquitoes are my enemy. For some reason, mosquitoes find me a great target. If I go out with my spouse to work in the garden, I will come in with 20 bites and he will have none. To help reduce the mosquito population, empty any container that can hold water. Keep the birdbath clean. Be mindful of what chemicals you choose to spray in your yard to dispatch these biters, as some of them are toxic to bees.
I dislike ticks. They, like mosquitoes, seek me out. My first tick bite this year was in February. Thus far, I have had nine bites; two were deeply embedded requiring a pill to protect me from tick-borne diseases. I have threatened to attach a tick collar to my ankle, but that violates some type of law.
Japanese beetles mutilate precious plants. I found one chewing on a calla lily flower, creating a perfectly round hole. The beetles love our beautiful blooms but will also chew the foliage. Should you be invaded, the best cure is a bucket of soapy water that you can drop the beetles into once you pick them off. A beetle trap in your yard is never a good idea; it attracts the beetles.
Weeds are annoying to say the least (especially for an overly conscientious gardener who likes everything neat and tidy). Summer 2020 will be remembered for many things, but it may go down in my gardening diary as the worst year for weeds.
Some in my garden are growing taller than my plants. I literally spend hours pulling weeds. Some grow while I take a water break. Rated high on the most obnoxious list are mulberry weed, Japanese climbing fern and chamber bitter (a weed that looks like a tiny mimosa), all featured on the invasive plant list in Alabama.
Some love the heat. I do not. Heat indexes in the three digits, heat advisories or warnings become the normal. Pay attention to these experts and to your bodies. Stay hydrated. Take breaks. Protect yourself from the sun’s merciless rays and go in when the heat and humidity rise. Dehydration, heat exhaustion or a heat stroke are serious health issues.
My mother, a determined gardener, told me that when the days became overbearingly hot she “hid from the heat.” There are many days I do the same. I, however, enjoy heading out at day’s early light with my to-do list, hopeful the mosquitoes are still napping.
Drought forces an ongoing relationship with buckets and hoses. Lovely plants pass away. Gardeners begin to compare water bills and the number of hours it took to water their “plant children.” Master plantsman Hayes Jackson talks about “the doughnut hole.” Many of us are unfortunate and reside in the hole; that means it rains everywhere but at our house.
Too much rain can also be a problem. Wow! I was just complaining about the drought and now I am complaining about the rain. Master plantsman Jimmy Roberts told me many times that “gardeners know what to do about no rain, but there is very little to do about too much rain.”
Deluges of constant rain can cause our plants to be more susceptible to disease and rot, as they do not get a chance to dry out. If the soil stays soggy and wet, that can be hard on the roots. (Overwatering can cause some of the same issues.)
Despite the season’s frustrations, we need and love summer. It completes our year, ourselves and our gardens. In this time of frustration and fear, the garden is a place of solace — solitary solace at that. It is simply us and the plants; the rest is just background noise.
