Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us

pieta

This replica of the 'Pieta' sculpture by Michelangelo is located at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston.

 Laura Pratt/Special to the Star

As a Catholic, I know one of the biggest misconceptions about my faith is that non-Catholics think we pray to Mary. The truth is that we ask Mary to pray for us. In our time of need, when we want to make sure Jesus hears us, we don’t stop with just an appeal to him. We ask our family to pray for us. We ask our friends to do so, as well. We also ask his mom to have a talk with him. And if you want to know why we include Mary, look no further than what happened at the wedding at Cana.

For those unfamiliar with the Gospel story, Jesus accompanied his mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary, to a wedding feast. Midway into the party, guests learn that the hosts have run out of wine. That sad fact would surely ruin the celebration and send guests home early, embarrassing the bride and groom, as well as their parents.