Historic downtown Mobile is a throwback to yesteryear

On a recent road trip to New Orleans, my husband Tim and I made an overnight stop in Mobile. We chose a hotel in the historic downtown district. It’s an area that presents itself as a pleasant throwback to yesteryear.
The weather was perfect when we arrived, sunny with mild temps, just right for a stroll around the area to take it all in. Our hotel faced Bienville Square, a beautifully landscaped park that covers an entire city block. There’s a fountain in the center with mighty oak trees all about and squirrels galore. I’ve never seen squirrels so brave and unintimidated. They approached people on park benches without hesitation. The fact that there’s a peanut store just across the street might have something to do with it (the location of such a shop being as advantageous for the proprietor as it is for the squirrels).