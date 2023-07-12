Hervey Folsom: Presenting a pictorial history of Calhoun County; meet the characters in the circus scene in “Big Fish” by CAST

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Comparing our present to the past is how we understand our history, as stated in “Calhoun County: Past & Present,” a new pictorial history by three Calhoun County residents. Learning the origin of buildings, churches, homes, businesses and industries helps us to know how they came to be, and brings up the names of people we know something about; now we can connect people to places. The publication, part of Arcadia Past and Present Series makes such connections possible. “Calhoun County: Past & Present” was the subject of a presentation by the writers Tuesday at the Anniston Public Library.
Past and present also comes into play in understanding the main character in “Big Fish,” a musical by CAST. Edward Bloom loves to tell stories that range from “almost possible” to fantasy, but with one thing in common—he’s the hero in every narrative. Perhaps we can better understand Edward after seeing the musical’s