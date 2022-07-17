What is the best time of day to exercise?

We all know that the recommendation for exercise is to try to get in 150 minutes of activity a week. But what time of the day is the best time to do so? Are you an early morning get-it-out-of-the-way exerciser, or an after-work exerciser? It turns out there are advantages to both.
At our house, there are fewer distractions in the morning, so I am most certainly a morning exerciser all the way. I feel there are many advantages, but a big one is I have less excuses in the morning than I do in the afternoon.
After work or later in the day, there are either too many reasons and distractions — or worse, the energy levels fall, and tiredness starts to set in. I can easily talk myself out of it if I wait till afternoon.
In the morning, we tend to have more energy, especially after a good night’s sleep. Our attention and decision making are better in the morning too. And it’s a great way to get your metabolism kicked in. I think it also starts the day off in the right way and makes you feel accomplished and more alert, and it can also curb your appetite. Not everyone feels like jumping out of bed first thing ready to go for a run. It may take a while, especially as we age, to get those joints lubricated and muscles warmed up. And that’s okay.
The advantages to exercising later in the afternoon or early evening is that as the day goes on, our bodies get warmer. Therefore, it won’t take as long to feel warmed up and ready to go. The stress we may feel at the end of the day from work or parenting can easily be wiped out by a good bout of exercise before dinner. And the absolute best way to relieve stress is to sweat! I have noticed that in the afternoon after work, my snacking habits are at their worst. Going to exercise after work instead of snacking would substitute a bad habit for a good one. But there are some studies that say that exercising too late in the evening can mess with your sleep habits. So, I would steer clear of exercise less than 2 hours before bed.
Either way, the idea is to exercise when you will do it. Ultimately that is the best time for you. Pick a time when you will be the most consistent and that best fits into your schedule. Surround yourself with like-minded people, because exercising with a group or a friend is way more motivating than exercising alone. We all have internal clocks that basically tell us when is best to exercise. Pay attention to that clock and go when it works for you. That is the best time to exercise.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.