The right way to take care of yourself during a pandemic

I am a homebody who loves to travel. Because of COVID-19, I have been staying home much more than normal, and I really don’t mind. Although, we have postponed a bucket list trip twice due to COVID. This, I really do mind.
Across America, people are experiencing the very same thing, whether it is missing graduations or family reunions or weddings. Or that big trip. It is just bad.
So instead of dwelling on what is bad, I think of the positive. I have had some great down time with my family, and caught up on just about all the TV series and movies I have wanted to watch.
The television, good or bad, has become the center of many people’s lives. To sum it up, exercise has gone down and binge watching has gone up.
Ezvid Wiki, which is known as the video Wiki, surveyed about 4,000 Americans about their exercise and TV habits during the pandemic. It turns out Alabamians have on average watched about 37 hours of TV per week (407 hours total) during this lockdown.
(For once we did not land in last place! It turns out that Maine and Nevada tied for the most TV watched during the pandemic, at 519 hours.)
What is so interesting to me is how many people let their exercise routines go. When lockdown first happened, it was such an unknown that I can see why people just hunkered down, hoarded food, baked bread, made cookies and just got lazy. But it seems that was also the time when many Americans dropped their exercise habits like a hot potato.
Again, surprisingly, Alabama falls about in the middle of the states surveyed in the percentage of exercise fallout. The state that wins the prize for 67% less exercise is … drumroll please … Vermont! Followed by South Carolina with 56% less and Arkansas with 50% less. Alabamians did about 33% less exercise than normal.
The states who win for keeping up their fitness routines are Minnesota with 16% less exercise, Connecticut with 17% less and Oklahoma with 18% less.
With so many people either unemployed, working fewer hours or working from home, it is understandable why folks watch more TV — but why exercise less? Maybe we use this as an excuse to take a break. Or maybe it is depression, which is totally understandable during this extremely turbulent and unknown time.
If you are an avid exerciser who hardly misses a workout, it is probably a good idea to take a break and rest. Rest and recovery time are an important part of the total package of our well-being.
But if you are waiting for a sign to start an exercise program, then this pandemic is your sign.
The great outdoors is calling. Not only will it help you with the overwhelming feelings we all have had at one point or another during the last six months, it helps to release the negative feelings that can run through our minds during normal times, too.
2020 has really shown us what is important, and how we took our normal routines for granted. And it looks like this will go on even longer. All we really have control over is how we react to it and what we do to take care of ourselves during it.
Take care of you. It is something you will never regret. Slowly drop those habits you know you need to drop, and add in the habits that will improve your quality of living. And, oh yeah, watch less TV!
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.