The best exercises for this summer heat wave

Summer in Alabama is all I need to say. It’s hot. Exercising outside is not a great idea unless you are completely acclimated to doing so, or you go very early in the morning or late in the afternoon. When I was in my 20s and 30s, I loved to run at lunchtime on those very hot days. I was acclimated to do that regularly and I was lots younger, so it was doable. But you have to know your personal fitness level.
As we age, we need to be more careful with this. Obviously if you are in poor physical shape, are obese or have a chronic illness, dehydration can be a huge problem. When you are becoming dehydrated, look for muscle cramps, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, chills, headache and more. Water before, during and after your exercise is key. If you are exercising for 60 minutes or less, water will be the best. If doing an endurance event longer than an hour you may need to replace the electrolytes too, and you can do that with a sports drink. And try to avoid the 10 a.m.-3 p.m. time frame for outdoor workouts.
Once we hit 40 years old, our ability to tolerate the super-hot days decreases. Our natural ability to cool our body by sweating is not as good as it was when we were young. We become more and more vulnerable to heat stress and dehydration than ever before.
The best summer plan is to take it inside. There are so many options indoors, but my favorite at any time of year are group fitness classes. They are diverse and fun, plus you can work out with your exercise friends and meet new friends, and most importantly, you can avoid the heat. If you are not a class person, then other options could be an indoor track (we have one at the YMCA) for walking or running laps, or swimming laps in an indoor pool. Cardio machines are also a good way to get your cardio in and stay out of the heat. My favorite is the elliptical. There are so many different types of ellipticals, you must try them to see which ones suit you. For the over 50 crowd, ellipticals are more joint-friendly than treadmills.
Make sure when you are done you take the time to cool the body down, especially if you are outside. Let the heart rate take time to come down and the body time to cool off. Do this by slowly walking around, getting in front of a fan or in the shade and drinking more water. In my opinion, there is nothing better than a good sweat after exercise to really make you feel accomplished and to feel the positive effects of the exercise session. To me, sweating is cathartic, but be safe about it and use common sense — take breaks, wear the correct clothes and drink that water!
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.