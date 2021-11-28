Sip on this: Hydration is crucial for our overall health

Have you ever noticed how many people don’t bother drinking water ever? And do you know how that affects your body? So many people are chronically dehydrated, and this can cause real issues for anyone’s health. Especially if you are over 50 and are a regular exerciser. The more you sweat, the more you need to replenish your fluids.
About 55-65 percent of our body is water, with different organs and our blood having higher percentages of water. If you are dehydrated, it can cause headaches, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, constipation, swollen feet and lots more. Water aids in our digestion, regulates our body temperature and also lubricates our joints. So why don’t more people place importance on that?
How much water should we consume? According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is recommended that men drink 125 ounces a day and women drink 91 ounces a day. Of course, if you are in a warmer climate or sweat a lot — either through exercise or other reasons — you may need more.
Here’s a personal example of how dehydration can affect us: Since I was little, I’ve had noticeable horizontal ripples on my thumbnails. It never bothered me because that was normal for me. But after I really got into exercising over 35 years ago, I started understanding the importance of hydration. As I’ve become more hydrated, the ripples have vanished, and my thumbnails are smooth. I am certain if I slacked off on drinking water they would return, but that tells you how being hydrated can help you inside and out.
If you are an avid exerciser, your electrolyte balance is important too. Long bouts of aerobic exercise can deplete electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which are crucial to body function. Imagine an elderly person who may be dehydrated, but their electrolytes are off as well. They can suffer lots of symptoms like muscle spasms, mental confusion, irregular heartbeat and more. An elderly acquaintance of mine is 90 and severely dehydrated. It seems crazy to me, but old habits are very hard to change. No amount of convincing can help some people change their lifelong habits. But what symptoms could be helped by changing their hydration habits?
Some of these symptoms could be confused with others, so it may be hard to know what’s what. Many older folks end up in the hospital due to chronic dehydration. It seems simple. Hydration should start as soon as you get up. It is an all-day goal. Staying super active as we age goes hand-in-hand with taking care of our hydration. Always keep a reusable bottle nearby, sip all day and order water at your favorite eatery instead of sugary caffeinated drinks. You will start to add up the hydration column in your favor.
Ann Angell is a certified instructor and personal trainer. She is fitness director for the YMCA of Calhoun County. Her “Fitness over 50” column appears the third weekend of each month.