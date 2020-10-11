Sherry Jones leaned on faith, family and friends during her battle with breast cancer

Six years ago, when Sherry Jones was 50 years old, Dr. Susan Winchester gently placed her hands on Jones’ knees and said something that made Jones temporarily lose her hearing.
“She said, ‘You have cancer. I’m going to stop speaking for a minute because you aren’t going to hear anything else I say,’ and she was right. I couldn’t hear anything,” said Jones, now 56.
Living with fibrocystic breast disease, Jones had been getting yearly mammograms, and, like always, her mammogram in December 2014 was good.
In the months that followed, Jones began experiencing pain in her breasts. She thought it might be a symptom of her disease, but she knew that something was not right.
“They always tell you cancer doesn’t hurt. That isn’t true, it does hurt,” Jones said. “I was also always fatigued, but I thought I was just tired from the holidays.”
She went back to Dr. Winchester, who performed eight biopsies. By May 19, 2015, Jones had been diagnosed with Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer, which had spread to her lymph nodes. “I had a double mastectomy and had several lymph nodes removed,” Jones said.
Jones did not get a chance to recover from the surgeries before starting chemotherapy. Her chemotherapy consisted of doxorubicin — they call it “Red Devil” — every three weeks. Jones received chemotherapy until that November, when she started 28 rounds of radiation.
The oncologist told Jones she was cancer-free on March 4, 2020.
Jones credits her endurance through her five-year battle to her faith and her support group, including her late mother, Mary, sisters Sandi and Susie, children Lauren and Alex, friends and her church, Church of the Cross in Golden Springs. Just knowing that people were praying for her helped her get through treatments when she felt like giving up, she said.
“I never asked God, ‘Why me?’ because it was part of my journey. It was part of my valley, and when we are in the valley, we grow. Your faith just becomes so much stronger,” Jones said.
“I didn’t really pray for myself because I didn’t know how to pray for myself, but God knew my need. I prayed for other people. God was going to get the glory. If even just one person comes to know him through this, it was worth it,” Jones said.
Jones is grateful for all the help she received during her battle with cancer and for the selflessness of her friends. Denise White took her to every chemotherapy treatment and stayed with her, putting warm blankets on her.
White also ordered “Team Sherry” T-shirts to benefit Jones, featuring one of favorite Bible passages, Philippians 4:13: “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
When Jones had to stay at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Birmingham — a free home-away-from-home for cancer patients and their caregivers — White would stay with her for three days, and Jones’ friend Robbin Hodges would stay with Jones the other days.
Scott Shiflett organized a golf tournament in Jones’ honor, and people who did not even know Jones played in the tournament. Other friends regularly brought dinner to Jones’ house, and others made prayer shawls for her.
“My friends gave me a basket of little gifts and told me I could open one each day. My mom would ask if I wanted to open a gift, and sometimes I didn’t feel up to it, but I would ask her to open it in front of me, and those gifts meant so much,” Jones said.
Jones’ mother had her own battles with cancer. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2005 and told she had five years to live. She lived another 14 years before being diagnosed with a different kind of lung cancer in July 2019 and passing away in November 2019.
“She was such a stronghold for me. Her faith and her walk with God was so strong. She was my biggest cheerleader,” Jones said.
When she is not running the front desk at Hair & Co. Salon in Anniston, Jones enjoys reading, solving jigsaw puzzles, spending time with family and friends and spreading positivity.
Asked what positive Jones found in her cancer battle, she replied, “The good thing about cancer treatments is that because you’re emitting poison, bees, flies and spiders don’t get around you. That was my positive. Always find the positive in everything.”