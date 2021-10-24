Oxford survivor’s breast cancer diagnosis ends in a full mastectomy

Bevalie Borrelli always got her annual checkup.
“In July of 2020, I got a mammogram. A few days later, the doctor called me to tell me I needed a 3-D mammogram because there was something suspicious, and the radiologist didn’t like what they saw,” Borrelli said.
Borrelli was told that they would wait a while to see how it developed. That was particularly concerning for Borrelli because her mother, Ann Willingham, is a breast cancer survivor.
“My mom said absolutely not to wait and to get a second opinion,” Borrelli said. “I got an appointment with Dr. Anna Knight at Birmingham Breast Care, who scheduled a mammogram and an MRI. She did not like what she saw and said whatever it was needed to come out.”
She went back about two weeks later on Oct. 28, her 56th birthday.
“The doctor came in with tears in her eyes and told me I had ductal carcinoma close to the back of my breastbone. I would have never felt it because it is so close to the breastbone,” Borrelli said.
She was given the choice of doing a lumpectomy, radiation and chemotherapy or a full mastectomy. The doctor did a full mastectomy and took out six lymph nodes on Dec. 1.
“I had to go back every week for the first five or six weeks to expand the bag for the reconstruction,” Borrelli said. “I had my final surgery on June 26 when they put the implants in.”
Dr. Knight told her that if she had waited six months, it could have been a lot worse. At the time of surgery, the cancer was still in the tumor.
Borrelli found that her mastectomy pillow helped with her pain.
“If you are in the car, it goes around you, and the seatbelt goes on it. I slept with it,” explained Borrelli.
She is thankful for her family and friends’ support.
“Everyone was praying for me, knowing I had my kids there was a big help. I am just thankful every day that I am here. I have a grandbaby that is going to be here any day now. I am going to be here for her, my daughter and my son. I am a very blessed person,” Borrelli said.
Faith Dorn is a freelance writer in Anniston. Contact her at faith.h.dorn@gmail.com.